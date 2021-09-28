Ashley Judd could have died after a jungle accident

“Frida” star Ashley Judd recently suffered serious damage. The actress broke her leg when she tripped over a tree while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This event happened back in February, but the consequences of the injury have not yet passed. How the actress feels was told by her mother, actress and singer Naomi Judd.

According to 75-year-old Naomi, the fall and the subsequent fracture turned out to be much more serious than originally thought. Her daughter is now just trying to get out of bed. The star had only had the stitches removed a few days ago. “It was very serious – she could die. She survives. She is very brave. She still cannot even get out of bed, ”said the actress’s mother, noting that it was very difficult for her to see her daughter in such a state.

Ashley Judd herself admitted that she is still in “wild agony” as she continues to recover from her injuries. She wrote on social networks that she does not understand how this could happen to her. She just resigned herself and took it philosophically. “What happened happened. I understand that during this period they loved me and helped me a lot. The hardest part is the night, it is a wild agony, ”the actress wrote on her blog, thanking her family and friends.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Olga Chechevatova