Australians will create a quantum accelerator for desktop PCs that will look like a graphics card

A young Australian company, Quantum Brilliance, has announced plans to introduce a 50-qubit quantum computing accelerator in a video card form factor by 2025. The quantum block will be able to operate at room temperature without cryogenic cooling and other special protective systems in a server rack, in a PC and, in the future, in mobile technology.

The original development of Quantum Brilliance is based on a series of studies carried out by the founders of the company at the Australian National University, where they developed methods for the production, scaling and control of qubits embedded in synthetic diamond. In 2019, researchers left the university and created Quantum Brilliance to commercialize the discoveries.

The company currently has a quantum computing unit with only 5 qubits. But this unit is no larger than a shelf computer for a standard server rack and does not require vacuum, magnetic shielding and cooling to ultra-low temperatures to operate. In other words, the Quantum Brilliance is extremely easy to maintain and can be placed literally anywhere. For example, the company was going to install its racks at the Australian university’s quantum development center CSIRO. So far, quarantine has prevented the completion of the work, but they will be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The next goal of Quantum Brilliance will be to create a 50-qubit quantum accelerator in the form factor of a video card, so that it can be installed even in a PC, not to mention a rack layout. According to the company’s roadmap, such an accelerator is highly likely to be presented by 2025. It is stated that the company has all the necessary technologies to implement this project. Moreover, within ten years, the concept of a quantum processor on a chip can be realized, which will transfer the technology to the category of mobile ones.

What are the Australians betting on? The Quantum Brilliance Quantum Processor uses the well-known phenomenon of nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. This is a man-made defect in the crystal structure, when a carbon atom is removed from the crystal lattice of a diamond, and a nitrogen atom is placed in its place (vacancy). After that, various useful things can be done with the nitrogen atom, and it will individually respond to the effects. For example, change the orientation of the spin or change other quantum properties.

The most useful thing about such a substitution is that the nitrogen atom (its nucleus) does not react as strongly to the environment as the electron does. An atom is much more difficult to break out of coherence when it is used as a qubit. The developers claim that such qubits are stable within milliseconds, while the coherence time of electrons as qubits is a thousand times shorter.

Another important feature of qubits in the form of NV centers in the diamond lattice is considered to be a whole range of possible effects on them. This can be light (photons), an electromagnetic field, radio frequency radiation, and some other influences. Combining several options for controlling and reading qubits will be an additional factor to increase the performance of a quantum computer.

Even before the appearance of quantum algorithms for such systems, the computer can be used as an emulator of the processes of interaction of atoms of matter. This could help in the development of new drugs, new materials for batteries, and in general, push materials science in all possible forms. If such accelerators appear as adapters for PCs, this will change a lot, if not everything.