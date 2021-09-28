Averbukh revealed the details of the conflict between Medvedeva and Zagitova

Producer of the show “Ice Age – 8” Ilya Averbukh spoke about the conflict between figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova.

The renowned choreographer and producer Ilya Averbukh noted that no conflict between the two legendary Russian figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva no longer exists.

Now both figure skaters are preparing to enter the ice arena and participate in one television project “Ice Age – 8”. The show starts on October 2.

However, the girls will appear on the main channel of the country in completely different guises. Alina, like last year, will be the co-host of the project, and Evgenia will become a participant for the first time.

“There is no conflict between them. Each has a role to play in this project. Alina remains the presenter, she has grown significantly over the past season professionally. Zhenya decided to try to pair up, for which I am very grateful to her, because this is a new experience for her, ”the website of Channel One quotes Averbukh.

We will remind, recently another scandal between the girls has warmed up. The skaters were supposed to hold the anniversary of their Sambo-70 school in the Kremlin, but in the end, only Medvedev was approved for the role because of her “Moscow” speech.

The next day, Zagitova reacted with humor to this news and showed how she was trying to “grow” to her colleague on the ice.