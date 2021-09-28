Best friend Jennifer Aniston declassified her affectionate nickname

Courteney Cox congratulated her best friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston on her birthday.

Congratulating Jennifer Aniston on her 52nd birthday, Courteney Cox published their joint archive photos, and in the signature she told what affectionate nickname she calls her best friend.

Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other for so long that I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you!” – turned to Jennifer Aniston Courtney Cox.

Cox and Aniston (whose middle name is Joanna, by the way, and perhaps that’s why she got the nickname) have remained close friends for almost 17 years since the last Friends episode was released. Aniston is the godmother of Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco. In the photo that Cox shared on her Instagram account, Coco can be seen napping between two stars.

Cox is far from the only celebrity to wish Aniston a happy birthday. All other “Friends” also published photos with the actress, recalling pleasant moments together and wishing her all the best.

In 2021, Friends returns to the screens with the same beloved cast. It is not yet known exactly when, as the pandemic is making its own adjustments. But very soon we will again have the opportunity to plunge into the atmosphere of true friendship.

Photo: Instagram, Getty Images