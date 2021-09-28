Beterbiev – about his battles with Usik: he ran away from me, although he weighed 10 kg more

World Light Heavyweight Champion Arthur Beterbiev remembered my fights with Alexander Usik in amateur boxing. The first meeting was won by the Russian, after which he lost twice to Usik.

“When the fight with Usik started, there was at least ten weight difference between us. He drove off at 91, and I didn’t even close at 91. I have a contact fighting style, and in this manner it’s hard to compete with a person who is 10 kg more. But, nevertheless, he lost these cuttings to me, these fells he lost to me. The man was running. And 10 kg more than me! And the moment with the knockdown? I hit him in the side, and he shows that in the back! Well, the chaos! They take the knockdown from me, they take points for it and deprive me of the point. Do you think when they give me minus two points for this, my mood rises? No. And he rises. He is 10 kg more than me, but he worked back.

If the judges gave a fair score, equal, then the fight would be much more interesting. At least he didn’t jump or run. I could run the whole fight too. If they told me that you have to run to win, I would also run, not go for it. I would have needed him to walk at me a little, and they gave him such points that he ran and did not walk.

Before the second fight at the Olympics, I changed everything, I came in better shape than when I was in Baku. The only thing that I could not change was the judges. Again the same bald man and his brigade. This is the only thing that we could not change. And the rest – I did everything there to win. Boxed better and should have boxed better. How did Usyk surprise you? Moves well on his feet, constantly in motion, it is hard to hit a running target. But in fact, he did not surprise me with anything, “Sport Express quotes Beterbiev.