Binance partially unblocks the accounts of users suspected of being associated with Suex

On September 28, four clients of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, who were blocked due to their alleged connection with the sanctioned exchanger Suex, told ForkLog that restrictions had been lifted from their personal accounts. Funds were not affected.

Users clarified that at the time of unlocking, they did not receive additional messages from representatives of the exchange.

They have now transferred assets to secure wallets.

We received no fresh information on two more blocked addresses mentioned in ForkLog materials.

At the same time, a new letter came to our editorial mail from a Binance client affected by the blocking. He did not provide additional details at the time of writing.

Binance representatives said in a comment to ForkLog that they are strengthening policies to ensure the safety of the ecosystem on a daily basis.

“We work with law enforcement agencies around the world to stop illegal activities in the cryptocurrency industry. Periodic checks are part of this policy, ”they said.

ForkLog will continue to monitor the development of the situation.

Recall that on September 21, the site of the Suex cryptocurrency exchanger, its legal entities, as well as 25 addresses associated with it in the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether networks were included in the US sanctions list.

The US Treasury claims that funds from operators of at least eight ransomware, scam projects, darknet marketplaces and the now closed BTC-e exchange passed through the platform.

US imposed sanctions against bitcoin exchange Suex with offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Market research firm Chainalysis found that among other things, Suex processed several million dollars worth of WEX transactions.

Assets related to cybercriminals accounted for up to 40% of Suex’s turnover, according to analysts who took part in the investigation.

Binance later reported on the deletion of several accounts associated with Suex addresses in accordance with internal security measures.

