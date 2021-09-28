Bitcoin has risen in price by 5% after falling on Sunday :: RBC.Crypto

The cost of the first cryptocurrency again exceeded $ 44 thousand.At the same time, the day before, the price of bitcoin dropped to $ 40 thousand.

On the morning of Monday, September 27, the bitcoin rate rose to $ 44.3 thousand. As of 9:45 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency was trading at the level of $ 44 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 5%. Asset quotes are recovering after they fell again to $ 40.7 thousand on Sunday.

Over the weekend, crypto exchange Huobi Global announced that it has stopped registering new users from China since September 24. The company will also gradually disable existing Chinese user accounts until December 31, 2021.

This comes after the People’s Bank of China declared all transactions involving bitcoin and other digital assets illegal last week. The services provided by cryptocurrency exchanges to the residents of China also turned out to be outlawed.

