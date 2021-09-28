Schedule bitcoin prices 1 day intervals, as well as its 50-day MA (white) and 200-day MA (blue). Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin is close to forming a strong bullish signal: its 50-day moving average is about to cross from below the 200-day MA and thus create a technical structure called the “golden cross”. In the spring of 2020, the opposite situation took place, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a collapse of most asset classes, and the 50-day MA of bitcoin crossed down its 200-day MA, forming the so-called “death cross”.

Last week, El Salvador recognized Bitcoin as legal tender, and on the same day, the market, which had been growing for several weeks on expectations, fell sharply in fact. However, the recognition of bitcoin at the state level in itself is a very promising event in terms of popularizing cryptocurrencies at least in poor countries, such as El Salvador.

According to CNBC, about 70% of the country’s population receive remittances from relatives abroad. And the legalization of bitcoin solves for them the most important problem of fees charged by payment systems like Western Union.

“Today it looks like a wild need to go to the Western Union office, hand them cash and pay upwards of $ 25 for sending them,” said Jaime Garcia, a citizen of El Salvador, who now lives in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, in an interview with the TV channel. “And after that you have to wait another three days for the money to come to El Salvador.”

According to CNBC, last year El Salvador received over $ 6 billion from 2.5 million of its citizens from abroad in the form of such transfers, which is equivalent to 23% of the country’s GDP. 60% of these funds came through payment systems and another 38% – through banks.

