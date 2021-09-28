Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador

In El Salvador, on September 7, a new law will come into force, which will make the first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, an official means of payment.

According to a study by the University of Central America (UCA), a majority of El Salvadorians opposed the authorities’ decision to introduce bitcoins as legal tender on par with the local “national” currency, the US dollar.

In late August, protests erupted in the capital of El Salvador, San Salvador, as hundreds of disgruntled citizens took to the streets to challenge the recognition of bitcoin as the national currency. Latin Americans fear that the introduction of cryptocurrency will contribute to corruption, writes Business Insider.

Experts suggest that the protest mood in El Salvador is also caused by fear of the unknown. As shown by a survey of the scientific publication Disruptiva, 30% of the country’s population have no idea what bitcoin is, and more than half of the respondents called the government’s decision “completely wrong.”

Now in El Salvador, the US dollar is the official means of payment, but from September 7, bitcoin will also receive the status of a legal financial instrument – the corresponding law was passed by Congress in early June. According to President Nayib Bukele, this measure will help create jobs in the country and make financial investments more affordable for many citizens.

The government of El Salvador estimates that there are 50,000 Bitcoin users in the country. This number is planned to rise to 4 million.

The International Monetary Fund calls the recognition of bitcoin as an official currency unreliable and warns that the state runs the risk of unstable domestic prices. In addition, it will become more difficult to combat money laundering and achieve carbon neutrality.

