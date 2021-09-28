Boxing and MMA: Sport: Lenta.ru

Manager Alexander Krasyuk shared details about the rematch between boxers Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua. He announced the information that appeared at a press conference, which was broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the Ukrainian athlete.

The promoter said that the clause on rematch was included in the contract for the first fight with Joshua. Krasyuk said that limited time is given for the re-fight. The battle can take place until the end of March 2022. “The dates are approximate – February-March. Winter, Kiev, Olimpiyskiy, ”he said.

Krasyuk also spoke about Usik’s reaction to a possible revenge. According to him, the Ukrainian boxer was delighted to have the opportunity to meet Joshua again. “He said:“ I’ll beat Antokha twice, class, ”added the manager of Usik.

Usyk’s fight with Joshua took place on September 26 in London. The Ukrainian won by unanimous decision and became the world champion according to the versions of the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO).

After the duel, Usyk returned the championship belts to Joshua, as they should make his own belts. The British boxer, when meeting with the Ukrainian, said that they would see each other soon.