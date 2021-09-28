Brazil will fine Apple for not having a charger in the iPhone 13 package

The Brazilian consumer protection organization said it would fine Apple for refusing to include a charger with the iPhone 13 and was obliged to provide a charger for free to everyone.

According to the Brazilian publication TechTudo, the $ 1.9 million fine imposed in March 2021 was the maximum allowed under the country’s law. In addition, it cannot be reapplied after less than six months. Six months after the first fine was imposed, Apple introduced new iPhones, and Brazil again intends to fine the company. The regulator claims that consumers expect to receive a smartphone with a charger for the price quoted by the manufacturer. The need to purchase a charger for a separate fee looks like an overstatement.

It is curious that the regulator, according to him, fined Apple not for the lack of a memory device in the delivery package of the iPhone, but for the fact that the company does not inform its customers about it. It’s worth noting that Apple says on its website that the iPhone does not come with a charger, but the regulator says that is not enough, stating that this information should be ostentatious and not hidden.