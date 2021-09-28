Cannes 2021: Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter debuts on the red carpet

Hazel and Daniel Moder

16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder Hazel came out and made her red carpet debut. She came to the Cannes Film Festival to support her father at the premiere of Flag Day, for which he is the operator.





For her first big show, she opted for a pale yellow lace dress and black Mary Jane shoes.

In addition to Hazel, the couple, who were married 19 years ago, have two more children: 16-year-old Finneas – Hazel’s twin and 14-year-old Henry. For most of their lives, Julia and Daniel’s children were in the shadows, so Hazel’s public appearance attracted a lot of public attention.

After the birth of Hazel and Finneas, the couple moved to New Mexico to raise their children away from Hollywood spotlight. Whether the stellar offspring will follow in the footsteps of their parents and whether they will associate life with the film industry is unknown. However, Hazel has already tried herself in this field – in 2016 she played a small role in the film “Obnoxious Ladies”, where her famous mother also starred.





Julia Roberts