Cardano Blockchain Selected to Run AI Modules of Humanoid Robot Grace | Blockchain24

As recently revealed, the Cardano blockchain was chosen to power the artificial intelligence (AI) modules of a humanoid robot named Grace. Developed by Awakening Health and SingularityNET, Grace is fluent in English and Korean and can be used commercially in both elderly care and general health care.

Cardano blockchain for humanoid robot Grace

It was officially announced that the Cardano blockchain plans to use the AI ​​modules of a humanoid robot named Grace. Well, the demand for this robot is not even an issue since robotics for aged care has seen tremendous growth due to the pandemic.

Grace has the potential to stimulate 48 facial muscles and is equipped with powerful artificial intelligence that allows her to have meaningful social interactions with patients. As already mentioned, the Cardano integration will significantly increase the robot’s performance, which means that processing bio-data will take relatively less time.

Among other things, Cardano will make it more secure and private to protect medical records. According to Ben Gertzel, CEO of SingularityNET:

“In such applications, the robot has to deal with medical records on the server, and it has to deal with potentially sensitive information that seniors and patients can transmit to it on the server … It really leverages the security of the Cardano platform.”

AI Pioneer describes Cardano as superior

Ben Hertzel showed at the Cardano Summit in 2021 that the opportunities allowed by the Plutus smart contract platform will allow his company to do many interesting things that were not possible due to the limitations of Solidity.