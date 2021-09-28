CBS (USA): Black American ice hockey player fell victim to racist attack during match in Ukraine | Society | Inosmi

The black American hockey player fell victim to a racist attack in the middle of the second period of the Ukrainian Hockey League match, which took place on Sunday, September 26. Forward … INOSMI, 09/28/2021

Kremenchug forward Andrey Deniskin made gestures as he peels a banana and then eats it during the match with Donbass, addressing this gesture to a black American Jaelen Smerek. Deniskin was removed from the site before the end of the match, and now the Ukrainian Hockey League is investigating.

After this racist gesture, Deniskin was removed from the site until the end of the match. On the net you can see what exactly Deniskin did to get him removed from the ice.

The league is currently investigating why this happened, and Deniskin could face additional punishment, as reported by ESPN. In a statement, the Ukrainian Hockey League emphasized that racist attacks “are unacceptable within the framework of a civilized society”.





Deniskin made a public apology, posting them on social networks, but later he deleted his post. As reported ESPN, in his post, he wrote that his gesture “could be considered an insult on the basis of race.” He added: “I respect all people regardless of their race or nationality.” He explained that at that moment he was overwhelmed with emotion.

Representatives of “Donbass” commented on the incident, stressing that they were outraged by Deniskin’s gesture, and “racism has no place in sports.”

Smerek, a 24-year-old Detroit native, is playing his first season with Donbass in the Ukrainian city of Druzhkovka. He previously played in the minor league with the Arizona Coyotes. On Twitter, he thanked the one who supported him in this situation and reached out to other black hockey players.

He wrote, “Thanks buddy, it’s okay. I promise that I will fix the situation so that when you enter the big arena, you do not experience anything like this. And if it ever happens, don’t let it stop you, because you’re cool and no one can stop you and tell you what to do except yourself. “