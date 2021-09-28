Celta – Granada: forecast and rate. “Celts” will not spare an outsider 09/27/2021

Team form

This happened! Celta won her first win of the season. In the last round, she outplayed Levante (2: 0). So the “Celts” interrupted a series of three defeats in a row.

Santi Mina scored two assists at once. He scored his fourth point in three rounds and became Celta’s most valuable player of the season.

Have “Granada” the situation was reversed. She lost to Real Sociedad (2: 3) and fell into the relegation zone. This defeat was already the third for the Gran in four rounds.

It is unclear how Roberto Moreno plans to take the team out of the crisis. But he didn’t have much time left. Everything is simple here. Granada are one of the three teams of Examples, which have not yet won in the new season. If this series is not interrupted in the next rounds, the coach will say goodbye to his place.

Outcome bet

Bookmakers give preference to owners. Celta’s victory goes for 1.67, draw – for 4.14, the success of “Granada” – for 5.35…

Note that the Celts have won two of the last five head-to-head matches. Once the “grain” was stronger. Two more meetings ended in a draw.

However, in the upcoming game, the bet is interesting Home for 1.67… In the last rounds, “Granada” went on a frenzied implementation. She scored three goals, striking three shots on target. This is the best indicator in Europe.

Of course, the “grain” will not be able to keep the bar at this level. This is simply impossible. There is every chance that the luck will end in the next round.

Celta has emerged from the crisis. She confidently beat Levante (2: 0). The Celts had the ball, created twice as many chances and delivered as many shots in 90 minutes as Granada in three rounds.

Therefore, the home win for 1.67 seems like a real gift from the bookmakers.

Handicap bet

The bet is interesting in the upcoming game H1 (0), but it comes with a ridiculous ratio – only 1.25… This bet is perfect for express betting. But taking it as a single is not worth it, the coefficient is too low.

You can take H1 (-1.0) for 2.15. This rate alone took place in just one of Celta’s six meetings in the new season. And she only played once in Granada’s matches.

Total bet

Bookmakers are convinced that the game will be riding. Total goes more for 1.92, less – for 1.96… Note that three of the last five matches of Celta were grassroots, while Granada had two out of five.

However, in the upcoming game, the ITB1 (1.5) for 1.76 is interesting, and here’s why. First of all, the bet took place in three of the last four matches of Granada. Secondly, the bet was played in two of Celta’s three meetings. Thirdly, “Grana” is the worst team. Examples of playing on the defensive. She got 11 holes in 6 rounds. This is marginally the worst in La Liga.

Therefore, in the upcoming game, it is interesting to bet ITB1 (1.5) for 1.76…

Bet on the match Celta – Granada

I guess Celta will win.

Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images Sport

