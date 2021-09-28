Champions League bets and predictions: Zenit – Malmo, PSG – Manchester City, Porto – Liverpool, Juventus – Chelsea

The Champions League returns after a two-week hiatus with a PSG-City super match, and even more cheerful signs Milan-Atlético and Juventus-Chelsea. For some of these meetings and not only Eurosport.ru has prepared forecasts together with Winline.

PSG – Manchester City (September 28, 22:00 Moscow time)

Forecast: City will not lose and the total is over 2.5 goals for 2.36

Despite the fattest transfer campaign and the invitation of six toughs, PSG are still playing sourly: Messi played three unsuccessful matches and was injured, the defense failed, some leaders were registered in hospital beds. In the championship, the Parisians go without losses, but some victories turned out to be very strained: Metz and Lyon were beaten only in stoppage time, Brest and Strasbourg had to score more than two goals.

Leo Messi at PSG training Photo: Getty Images

City have lost points twice in the Premier League and lost the FA Super Cup to Leicester, but the team is now in perfect order. Pep Guardiola’s boys finished their last six matches with a total score of 24: 4, beating Chelsea 1: 0 in the final round with a huge advantage and soaring into second place in the table. Citizens play confidently and efficiently, and they also know how to beat PSG, which they proved in the last Champions League draw.

Porto v Liverpool (28 September 22:00 Moscow time)

Forecast: Both Teams To Score In 1.71

Everything is simple here. Liverpool have scored to everyone in all tournaments since April 2020, when they tied Real Madrid (0-0) in the Champions League. The Merseysiders have a fantastic attack and almost limitless possibilities ahead.

Porto are a solid team that play especially well at home and rarely go without a goal, even against the top teams in Europe. In this case, the od 1.71 is a tasty option to raise the cache.

Zenit – Malmo (September 28, 19:45 Moscow time)

Forecast: victory of Zenit and total over 1.5 goals for 1.84

If not now, then when will Zenit win the Champions League match? Petersburgers played at Stamford Bridge (0: 1) without a sensation and are proceeding according to the schedule planned after the draw: defeats to Chelsea and Juventus should be smoothed out by two wins against Malmo – probably the weakest team in this Champions League.

Zenit celebrates a goal against Borussia in the Champions League match Photo: Getty Images

The Swedes will come to Russia, where under the cries of St. Petersburg daredevils Malcolm, Claudinho and Dziuba should put on a show and please the country – the team is in excellent shape. If this does not happen, then the Premier League can be officially closed, because it will definitely not be possible to fall below.

Juventus – Chelsea (September 29, 22:00 Moscow time)

Forecast: Chelsea win for 1.96

The beginning of the season showed that Juventus is going through a very difficult parting with Ronaldo. The Bianconeri won the championship only in the last two rounds and crawled out of the relegation zone. Chelsea, on the other hand, continues to gain momentum after winning the Champions League in the spring. The Blues are in the group of leaders of the Premier League, and lost points only against other league monsters – Liverpool (1: 1, played in the minority) and City (0: 1).

In a face-to-face match, it is unlikely that anything will change: Juventus will play at home, but will be an outsider and are unlikely to offer decent resistance to the reigning European champions. The teams’ class is now clearly different, the Turin people have yet to come to their senses. Including after another defeat.

And also:

Ajax vs. Besiktas is arguably the funniest teams in the Champions League group stage. The champions of the Netherlands played as usual brightly in the attack in the first round and put five goals into the goal of Sporting, while the Turks hit the total more in the meeting with Borussia Dortmund. Here nothing in the world influences football – in any case it will turn out to be sharply attacking, explosive and emotional. Total over 3.5 for 1.96 should be broken through with a bang.

