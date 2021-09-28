Chevrolet Corvette Z06 mid-range: first photo – Auto Review

Traditionally, the Corvette has three main versions, ranked by engine power. The base Chevrolet Corvette changed a generation two years ago and became a mid-engined for the first time, and now the “mid-range” version with the Z06 prefix is ​​on its way. Until now, such supercars came across on the road only in camouflage, but today GM has published the first official picture.

The Corvette Z06 sports a new front fairing with different air intakes, side air vents and side sills. But it is interesting that the first photo shows the coupe without a wing, which was in all camouflaged prototypes seen so far, including the one shown in the corporate photo a month ago. Apparently, the massive wing will be an option.

By the way, it’s not for nothing that this photo shows the prototype next to the Corvette C8.R racing car. According to preliminary information, the road version of the Z06 will have almost the same engine as the ring car. This is an aspirated V8 5.5 with a “flat” crankshaft. Such a motor produces up to 625 hp, while the “eight” 6.2 in the base Corvette develops 502 hp. By the way, the front-engined Corvette Z06 of the previous generation was equipped with a V8 6.2 compressor engine with 659 hp.

All the details will appear in a month: the full premiere of the new “zero sixth” is scheduled for October 26. And this date, by the way, has its own symbolism.