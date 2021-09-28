China continued its attack on bitcoin: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The Chinese authorities have blocked popular web services for tracking information about cryptocurrencies after the ban on their use in the country, BeInCrypto reports. Access restrictions affected CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, TradingView and others. Users use VPN to bypass blocking.

On September 24, the People’s Bank of China (NBK, an analogue of the Central Bank) declared illegal all activities related to cryptocurrencies. The NBK has pledged to curb speculation in virtual currency to protect people’s property and maintain financial order. Against the backdrop of news, the bitcoin rate fell by 9 percent to $ 40,908 and has not yet won back the fall. On September 28 at 11:25 Moscow time, it is trading at $ 41,915.

In mid-July, the founder of the BTC China crypto exchange, Bobby Lee, predicted a cryptocurrency ban in China, as the authorities did not want to deal with an unregulated financial product. Lee advised miners to get rid of their hardware before it got cheaper.

Experts believe that the legalization of cryptocurrencies is of interest to countries with a weak financial system that receive a large flow of funds from abroad, as well as to offshore states. In early June, one of these countries was El Salvador, which recognized bitcoin as an official means of payment. El Salvador, with many of its citizens working in the United States and sending money home, is losing 1.5 percent of GDP on payment service fees. Bitcoin payments with zero fees are designed to solve this problem.