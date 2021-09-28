Christenson played the song “Chaif” on the ukulele, and Verbov trolled Volkov

How Zenit-Kazan presented a new lineup and logo.

Zenit Kazan held a presentation of the team for the 2021/22 season, choosing for this a recently fashionable platform – the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The newcomers of the team, along with playing jerseys, traditionally received skullcaps, as well as instructions from the president of the club Rafkata Kantyukova return all lost trophies and win a new one – the CEV Cup.

About bright characteristics for beginners from the head coach Alexey Verbov, memories of Wilfredo Leone and renovation of the volleyball center – in the material “BO Sport”.

photo (hereinafter): Alexey Belkin, BO Sport

FIRST REDESIGN IN CLUB HISTORY

The Kazan club was forced to hold a road presentation – at the Zenit home arena, punchers are now noisy, it smells of paint and dust is everywhere. A major overhaul is underway in the volleyball center ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Because of this, Zenit even changed the sequence of matches with their rivals and for the first time will play at home only on October 31 – against Neftyanik.

Among the important changes is the increase in capacity due to the addition of another grandstand along the site. According to the director of “Zenith” Oleg Bryzgalova, there will be other transformations that will make the arena more comfortable for the fans and for the volleyball players themselves. “We have replaced the chairs. This was our pain. They will now be more comfortable. We also improved acoustics and installed new screens. Opposite the volleyball center, the construction of a multi-level parking lot should be completed by the beginning of the season – this will also make visiting volleyball more comfortable, ”Bryzgalov said.

In the next season, Zenit-Kazan generally comes with large-scale updates. For example, for the first time in 13 years, the coaching staff will not have the legendary Vladimir Alekno… In addition, the Kazan club changed its logo for the first time in 20 years. The old one was morally outdated – it was too overloaded with small elements and was hardly used in the manufacture of merch.

The new logo for Zenit was developed by the sports design studio Quberten, which is famous for its hockey projects. The new logo turned out to be laconic – the letter Z, which the club had already actively used in marketing campaigns, was deformed so that it repeats the geometry of the design of a volleyball. Not to say that the logo made a splash – the fans obviously need time to get used to it.

“VERBOV – IN THE GOLD FUND OF RUSSIAN VOLLEYBALL”

But you don’t have to get used to the new head coach. For him, the upcoming season will be the ninth at Zenit. He played for seven years in the team, and in the 2019/20 season he was the head coach of the team. In fact, he supervised the training process and the game of Zenit, but under the supervision of Alekno, who was a consulting coach. After that, Verbov left for the Kemerovo Kuzbass for the season.

Kantyukov said that he had no doubt about who to invite to the role of head coach after Alekno’s departure: “Verbov is in the golden fund of Russian volleyball. He was one of the best liberos in the world. The coach will become the same. ”

Alexey Verbov

The club president set the team the task of returning the title of leader of Russian volleyball. Recall that last season was the worst for Zenit in history – defeat in the Russian Cup and Champions League semifinals, as well as 5th place in the Russian championship. Because of this, Kazan will not play in the main European Cup for the first time since 2007. But we got a chance to take the CEV Cup – the second most valuable European trophy.

“This is an important goal for us. And we have at least three very serious opponents in this tournament – Kuzbass, Polish Skra and Modena, which in the summer brought together Bruno, Ngapeta, Leal and Abdel-Aziz. These are great rivals to test yourself. I am glad that they are with us in the CEV Cup, ”said Verbov.

DMITRY VOLKOV CHOSEN BETWEEN KAZAN AND PETER

The Kazan club also did a good job in the transfer market in the summer, signing two world volleyball stars – the American binder Mike Christenson and an outplayer of the Russian national team Dmitry Volkova… Verbov let slip that Volkov was choosing between Kazan and St. Petersburg. According to the head coach, the Tatarstan club was lucky. At the same time, we can recall that Zenit St. Petersburg later bought another outplayer from Kazan for 50 million – Fedor Voronkova…

Rustem Usmanov, Dmitry Volkov and Rafkat Kantyukov

Zenit St. Petersburg has a larger budget in recent years, but Kazan also has the opportunity to sign top players.

Zenit-Kazan is an example of fruitful cooperation between Gazprom and the sports club. There are many rich sponsors, but this is not a guarantee of high achievements. It is Zenit-Kazan that manages to make cooperation of high quality and fruitful – thank you very much for that! ”Said the General Director of Gazprom Transgaz Kazan Rustem Usmanov…

The head of the Tatarstan subsidiary of Gazprom helps the volleyball club with funding, but does not go deeply into business, preferring more hockey. His predecessor Kantyukov, who has been in volleyball since 2004, remains the president of Zenit Kazan.

“We are one of the most titled clubs in Europe. Many people had a hand in this, including Vladimir Alekno, who could not come to our meeting today. Let’s applaud him in absentia, – suggested the president of “Zenith” and in the concert hall of the national library it became noisy. – Now we have updated. I think the team has become stronger in the summer. I wish the players did not get injured. You also need luck. It is also important that a real team is formed. We had Leon – we were champions. Gone – neither he wins, nor we! It means that everyone was in their places, “- said the president of the club.

KRISTENSON ASKED TO CALL HIM MIKE

Between the speeches of the guests of honor, different videos were played on the big screen. In one of them, newcomers were asked after whom the chak-chak was named, how the wak-belesh differs from the gubadia, and so on. I must say that the volleyball players failed this exam on the knowledge of local cuisine and color. The rather well-known phrase “Life without a Tatar is like tea without tea leaves” was recalled only by Roman Poroshin…

Introducing the newcomers, Verbov called this binder the future of Russian volleyball. “These are not just nice words. I hope that we will see this guy in the Russian national team, ”said the coach. Poroshin may have really great potential, but how to realize it when your partner is one of the best binder in world volleyball Mike Christenson? By the way, the American asked to be called Mike, and not Mick, as we are used to. This is a doable request.

The most memorable moment of the evening is connected with Christenson. A video was launched on the screen, in which the legionnaire performed a fragment of the song “Orange mood” by the “Chaif” group – “A bottle of kefir, half a baton …”. And he accompanied himself with the help of a ukulele – a Hawaiian four-string miniature guitar. Christenson hails from this state, and the musical instrument is a gift from his father-in-law.

Americans have always adapted well in Kazan. Perhaps the Pole will transform with Christenson Bartosz Poornozh, which clearly fell short of expectations last season. They played together in Modena and Mike must have helped his partner get an invitation to Zenit-Kazan.

ALEXANDER VOLKOV – NEW CAPTAIN OF KAZAN

V Dmitry Shcherbinin The head coach highlighted the calmness, experience and volleyball intelligence that has helped him rank among the best blockers in the Super League for a decade.

“We were lucky with Yura Berezhko. We were looking for a player after Voronkov unexpectedly left for St. Petersburg, and Yura was just looking for a team. Therefore, our negotiations lasted three minutes. He is an excellent receptionist, ”said Verbov.

The next characteristic is unusual. It seems that the coach trolled Dmitry Volkov a little, causing laughter in the hall.

“Volkov is a definite fresh blood for our team. This is one of the strongest side players in the world volleyball. A person of charisma, a person of emotion. Wherever he plays, he pulls the team with him – whether it’s up or down! (laughs) Let’s hope that with us only up! ” – concluded Verbov with a smile. If Dmitry loses his emotions during the game and turns sour, then this really becomes a problem for his teams.

In the new season, the Kazan team will have two Volkovs at once. “Who is the leader? Of course, Sanya. He is more experienced, he has more merit in volleyball, he is already an old-timer of the team. It is always good when there are such experienced people in the team, ”Dmitry Volkov said in an interview with BO Sport. It will be published in the coming days.

Alexander Volkov

36 year old Alexander Volkov selected as the new captain of Zenit. He already had this experience in the 2013/14 season. Many people ask themselves why not Maxim Mikhailov? Most likely, it is a matter of the character of the player, who is hyperresponsible in itself. He simply does not need additional responsibility. It’s easier for him to be a leader in the game, and Volkov will definitely be able to say the right words in the locker room or bring partners to life during the game.

“We have an excellent, strong team. There are super players on the stage, ”Verbov said. How good these players will be on the court will be seen for the first time on October 2, when Zenit-Kazan will start the Russian championship with an away match against Yenisey Krasnoyarsk.