Cruella: The Hidden Meaning of Emma Stone’s Makeup and Hairstyles

Not all villains in the fantasy world are as attractive and charismatic as Cruella (we sometimes call her Cruella) De Ville. She first appeared on the screens in the Disney cartoon “101 Dalmatians” in 1961, and in 1996 the studio released the film of the same name, where Cruella was brilliantly performed by the magnificent Glenn Close.

Attractively vicious, De Ville is the perfect villain. What is just her stunning wardrobe, for which you can make sacrifices (in this case, in the literal sense). But what turned her into an antihero? Director Craig Gillespie is looking for an answer to this question in his new film Cruella. As we know, the main role went to Emma Stone, the story begins in London in the 1970s during the heyday of punk culture. The heroine is a gifted rebel Estrella, who all her life felt like an outcast and dyed her naturally half white and half black hair red. She dreams of becoming a famous fashion designer and one day she meets a very important figure in the industry, Baroness von Hellmann (Emma Thompson). She agrees to take the girl under her wing. One fine day Estrella notices on the neck of the Baroness a necklace that belonged to her mother, who died many years ago under mysterious circumstances.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Disney

Furious, De Ville sets out to overthrow the Baroness. The girl returns to her natural hair color and starts experimenting with makeup. In one scene, Stone appears on screen with red lips strewn with crystals and the big word “future” on his face. And she is dressed only in what she sewed herself. This is how Cruella is born.

The story allows us to look at the heroine from a different angle – although, of course, there is nothing to justify the killing of puppies years later. There is a secret meaning behind the incredible beauty of De Ville’s images: partly this is a film about self-acceptance and how makeup helps in self-expression. Hair stylist and make-up artist Nadia Stacy, who, by the way, has already worked with Stone on the set of The Favorite (2018), was responsible for him in the film. We talked with Nadia about why De Ville inspires sympathy and what ideas are behind the beauty images of the film’s heroine, which will premiere on June 3rd.

How does work on such large projects begin?

In this case, one could draw inspiration from everywhere. In a huge room, I hung mood boards around the perimeter. To be honest, getting into it, it was easy to think that we were crazy: all these endless references to makeup and wigs of the 18th century, things from the 1950s and 1960s, something from the collections of John Galliano and Vivienne Westwood. I constantly studied hairdressing competitions for creating avant-garde hairstyles. And, of course, 1970s punk. I could not understand where to start – and this is both pleasant and difficult.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Laurie Sparham / Disney

How much has Emma Stone influenced your vision for Cruella?

I knew Emma – we worked together on the set of Favorite. So she knew what was right for her. She is very graceful, you should not make her hairstyles too big and her makeup too bright. This erases her features. Speaking of punk, I was looking for images that were both tough and beautiful. She turned to such icons as Debbie Harry – she, it turns out, often used lipsticks in pale pink shades. I never would have thought! So if I wanted an image like the one where Emma has “future” written in large on her face (in the same font used for the cover of Sex Pistols’ 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks) – a crude, graphic and dark solution, then I need was to balance it with something gentle. Or, for example, red lips in crystals.

It is interesting to observe that all images have a secret, playful subtext. What did you want to convey?

Only the heroine herself knows this, but you and I also notice everything, like Emma. So the scene where she jumps off the motorcycle and rushes into the Baroness with this makeup on her face is a big step towards self-affirmation for her.

As a character, Cruella undergoes a transformation as the plot unfolds. How did this affect your makeup and hair?

When I started working with the red-haired Estrella, I wanted her to look extremely simple. She seems to me like an ordinary girl from 1970s London. But the story develops, Estrella changes. I think that since childhood, she collected information about the world piece by piece and adapted it for herself. And I did the same in my work: I drew inspiration from everywhere and changed what I saw in my own way. At the Baroness’s ball, the heroine appears with a French braid. And when we meet the Baroness for the first time in the 1950s, she also has a similar hairstyle in one of the scenes. Young Cruella likes this style, she tries to repeat it, but looking at things through her punk prism. She is not afraid to experiment in order to understand what works for her and what does not, and then brings everything to perfection. And perfection is, of course, the familiar image conveyed by Glenn Close.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Laurie Sparham

How much has Glenn Close’s Cruella from 101 Dalmatians influenced Emma’s hair and makeup in the new film?

I certainly looked back at Glenn Close’s interpretation. I wanted to pay tribute to her. In the first scene as Cruella, Emma’s styling is very similar in shape and length to the one everyone is used to. And her manicure resembles that of Glenn Close. But, to be honest, I understood that this is a story about the origins of the heroine, about her formation, so I could afford any experiments.

A lot of importance is attached to hairstyles and makeup in this tape. Estrella was born with Cruella’s signature hair: half black, half white. She feels like an outcast, so she paints them red. But, having become stronger, he returns to the roots. What do you think the film says about the perception of beauty?

This is a story about the formation of character, self-confidence, overcoming fears. No need to hide, accept yourself completely. It’s funny that in one of the scenes Cruella’s henchmen want her to return to red hair, but she replies: “No, now I am.” She is a very strong character. Beauty is the ability to love yourself for who you are, and allow yourself to go out in the form in which you want. MAC made a collection based on Cruella’s image, and my message was: “Who do you want to be today? Do not hang labels on yourself – know that beauty is already with you. “