Cruella: the villainess or the misunderstood heroine

Cruella De Vil is an eccentric, truly cruel Disney villain who dreamed of making a fur coat from Dalmatian puppies and abducted them more than once. But once Cruella was Estella – a little lively girl, intolerant except for bad taste and – yes, ridicule of classmates. At least that’s what the creators of Cruella, the seventh game remake of the Disney film company, are trying to convince us of. Whether the viewer really needs these remakes is an open question; but the Hollywood crisis of ideas is doing its job, and although none seem to have been able to confirm the necessity of their existence (and “Cruella” in this sense is no exception), in the coming years we will have at least fourteen more, including “The Little Mermaid”, “Hercules “And” Bambi “. But little Estella has no crisis of ideas, she is ready to create, armed with scissors, a needle and a thread, and dreams of a career as a designer. But on the way to a big dream, a big tragedy grows, in fact, forcing the heroine to take the path of crime, and at some point, revenge. Although she does not abandon her dream of becoming a designer. It’s just that this path will turn out to be thorny – and will run through the work with the cold-blooded Baroness von Hellmann, played by Emma Thompson.

Still from the movie “Cruella”

“Cruella” is a pretty movie with good actors, beautiful costumes (Jenny Bevan, in whose film A Room with a View gets along with Mad Max – and her new work is just somewhere in between), a lively soundtrack, designed to take us to 1970s London, and non-annoying action. And probably one of the best game remakes in the current Disney portfolio. Like most villain origin stories, it boils down to the simple idea that villains are not born – they are made under the yoke of circumstances. Anyway, villains are just “misunderstood” heroes. On the one hand, looking for an explanation for other people’s actions, sorting out motives, digging into childhood traumas, is very in the spirit of the times. On the other hand, recreating the very circumstances of irresistible force that forced the characters to switch to the dark side, the scriptwriters sometimes leave no stone unturned from their villainy and, as a result, make the viewer forget all the bad things they have done. Especially if you can’t come up with an “excuse” for bad things. And what justification can there be for wanting to skin dogs?

Still from the movie “Cruella”

When in February of this year the trailer for Craig Gillespie’s tape appeared on the Web, who, by the way, is not the first time to “humanize” the one for whom the status of a villain was fixed in pop culture (four years earlier, the Australian removed “Tonya Against All” with Margot Robbie in the role of a scandalous famous figure skater Tony Harding), in these one and a half minutes the commentators did not see much. The heroine of Emma Stone hastened to compare with the Joker, and even with Jenny Humphrey in “Gossip Girl”. There were also parallels with “The Devil Wears Prada” – especially since the first version of the script was composed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who worked on “The Devil …” Great “).

Perhaps, one should look at “Cruella” in exactly the same way – as a remake of “The Devil Wears Prada”, in which the executive, servile Emily eventually goes crazy, because another Emily was sent to Paris, or, say, a modernized “Cinderella” (not without reason “Estella” is so consonant with Cinderella!), – it is more pleasant and easier than trying to discern hints of future bloodlust in Estella. Yes, the film now and then throws “Easter eggs” connecting it with the original (even the actress Tallulah Bankhead, who at one time had a great influence on the image of Cruella, flashes in the frame), but, being a “story of origin”, it does not answer a natural question : How exactly did Cruella become Cruella? Not just a single-minded rebel with a couple of crazy ideas and a dark sense of humor, but a real villain, ready to skin hundreds of puppies. The heroine herself, speaking of the murders, jokes: they say, she is still young, everything is ahead! But the viewer, having spent more than two hours in the company of Estella Cruella, will only expect from her killerly cool fashion shows – in the spirit of early Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, which, as you might think, inspired the creators of the picture more than the original character …