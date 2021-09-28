Crypto Funds Raised Most New Funds in 3 Weeks | Blockchain24

According to the CoinShares weekly report, investors poured $ 95 million into digital asset products last week, more than double the pace of the previous week.

With the headwind that digital assets have faced in recent times, such as China’s ban, the influx suggests that price declines may have been seen as buying opportunities. Flows to crypto funds for the week ending September 24 were the largest, with $ 98 million in the week to September 3, and resulted in total inflows over the past six weeks to $ 320 million.

The report says Bitcoin has seen the largest influx of any crypto investment product with a total of $ 50 million, also the most in just three weeks, although Bitcoin has experienced the bulk of negative investor sentiment over the past two quarters. Funds targeting the largest cryptocurrency by market value have suffered a churn in all but four over the past 17 weeks.

For Ethereum, sentiment remained relatively buoyant; Last week, the inflow of funds focused on the native blockchain cryptocurrency, Ether, amounted to $ 29 million. Air-focused inflows totaled $ 6.6 million last week. The report estimates that 6.6% of the total Ethereum supply comes from Eth 2.0, a planned blockchain network upgrade that aims to increase transaction throughput, reduce fees, and improve the resilience and efficiency of the network.

“Rising rates are important for investor sentiment,” the report said. “Investors are looking at this as a potential environmental alternative to other digital assets with proof of stake.”

Meanwhile, Solana and Polkadot continued to attract investor interest. Funds focused on Solana brought in $ 3.9 million, representing 4.5% of new assets under management, while funds focused on Polkadot raised $ 2.4 million, or 3. 2%.