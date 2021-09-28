Danya Milokhin dropped Evgenia Medvedeva during the filming of “Ice Age”

Tiktoker Danya Milokhin did not cope with high support and fell hard together with his partner.

This Saturday, October 2, the first broadcast of the eighth season of the Ice Age program will take place on Channel One.

Among its participants this time was the popular tiktoker Danya Milokhin. In the project, he is paired with the world champion and Olympic medalist Evgenia Medvedeva.

Sotnikova was left without a partner: Dava withdrew from participation in the show “Ice Age” on the eve of filmingNo sooner had David Manukyan been delighted that he was invited to a popular project, before the first day of shooting, he had to announce that the audience would not see him on the show.

This Tuesday, the shooting of the program started, in which the correspondent of Teleprogramma.pro is present.

Around the middle of the number, performing high support, Danya Milokhin and Evgenia Medvedeva fell hard. Danya Milokhin did not cope with the task, dropped his partner and hit his head hard on the ice, and Zhenya Medvedeva fell to her knees.

True, the couple showed Olympic calmness and, as if nothing had happened, continued their performance.

After the rental, Danya Milokhin said that he did not feel well, and Zhenya Medvedeva assured that she was in perfect order, since she fell on her partner.

The Ice Age judges advised Dana Milokhin to learn to concentrate, and then everything will be fine.

see also

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.