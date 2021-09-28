David Nemirovski: “We want to teach players how to take risks”: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Torpedo head coach David Nemirovsky spoke about his coaching philosophy, Damir Zhafyarov’s progress and team cohesion in the new season.

David Nemirovsky spends his fourth season at Torpedo, among the current coaches only Lauri Maryamäki (Jokerit) and Bob Hartley (Avangard) have been working on the same team for so long.

About the coaching approach:

– As a hockey player, I was influenced by the old Soviet teams. I learned a lot from them. I had about 200 matches on videotapes – from 1980 until I became a professional hockey player. Puck possession was an important element of the Soviet system of play. But balance is needed, we want our hockey players to keep the puck more, but it happens when you need to play easier.

One of the main things we want to teach players is the ability to take risks. If there’s a good chance, it’s worth the risk. You cannot score and win matches without risk. You need to play smart hockey.

In training and in games, I always emphasize that you need to think – on the ice or on the bench. Guys can prepare themselves, but I insist that they think ahead. Hockey is a game of mistakes, and they will always be. There are different ways to react to errors, right? If you just yell at the player, then his human nature will shut down and he will not react to everything else. To add confidence and creativity to the player, it is necessary to do everything possible to facilitate this path for him.

On the bench, you need to be calm and explain to the players what is happening during the game. The anxious coach is no longer so focused on what is happening, and he has to re-attune himself to work. If you need to communicate emotionally with the players, then it will be in the locker room or behind closed doors, but not on the bench.

About Damir Zhafyarov:

“I truly believe that success comes from the person himself. There will always be people who will be ready to help, and the rest depends only on yourself. There are enough people – and not only me – who helped Damir Zhafyarov first return and then go to another level. I have known him for a long time; when he came to us, I thought that this is not the Damir I knew.

It took almost a year to see glimpses of the old Damir, and the second season turned out to be tough. The team did not play in the best way, he was injured. When I came to Torpedo, one of the first decisions was to invite him. He began to work harder, put more effort into training, and strive to be better. Complacency is a big problem, and it’s not just about going out and working, working, working. There are so many different nuances in the game that you need to pay attention to, most of them are in the field of psychology. You need to really move yourself and strive to become better every day.

About Alexey Murygin:

– We signed it not only for a beautiful story, we needed this player. I only found out later what happened to him. This story unites people, unites the team. We signed him because everyone knows what kind of player he was before and how he shows himself now. It will be interesting to see how this season goes for him.

About the team in the new season:

– What makes me especially happy about this team is that despite the changes in the roster, everything looks as if the guys have been playing together for three or four years. Team chemistry is the key to winning. I see how the guys talk in the locker room, how they talk during the matches. It seems that everyone just grew up together, and it’s nice that this happened in a relatively short period of time.

On the transition to coaching:

– As a child, hockey was everything for me. I fell asleep with hockey, dreamed of playing at a high level. Already seven years before the end of my career, I was interested in the opportunity to become a coach. I asked about the exercises that we did in training – not in a negative way, but sometimes I questioned it.

I talked to the guys about how to become a coach. The most important thing is to quickly forget that you were a player. The sooner these memories turn off, the better it will be for development as a coach. I am still young, still a beginner coach, I still have a lot to learn. There is a barrier between the players and the coach – now it has become smaller – but it exists, and it must be preserved.