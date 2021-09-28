DAZN puts Usik in second place in the P4P rating

DAZN streaming service announces new world heavyweight champion Alexandra Usik ranked second in his ranking of the best boxers in the world regardless of weight class (P4P) after his brilliant performance in a fight against Anthony Joshua September 25 in London. Former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Alexander Usik defeated Joshua by unanimous decision and won three titles at once – WBA, IBF and WBO – in heavyweight, stopping one step away from the title of undisputed champion in the second weight category. Earlier, DAZN did not include Usik in this rating.

“The inclusion of former undisputed world first heavyweight champion Alexander Usyk has been in doubt due to the nature of his victories over Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora. However, his performance in a battle against the world champion in three versions and the former participant of the P4P rating Anthony Joshua proved his greatness once and for all ”, – stated in the explanation to the new version of the rating.

Completely the top 10 P4P according to DAZN is as follows: