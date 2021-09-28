Deposit at 30% per annum in foreign currency: where to place and how

What exchangesandoffer contributions

The Ministry of Finance decided to check the possibility of opening deposits on those exchanges where it is possible to buy crypto directly for hryvnia. In particular, these are Binance, Huobi, Whitebit, Exmo, Kuna and Btc Trade ua. The Ministry of Finance has already told you more about these exchanges, their commissions for operations, and the conditions for replenishing an account.

We managed to find an opportunity to place deposits on 3 of these exchanges: Binance has a Savings program, Huobi has Earn, and Whitebit has Smart staking.

The word “deposit” is not used very often on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perhaps because of fears of problems with regulatory authorities. Indeed, for example, the regulator had questions to one of the world’s largest exchanges Coinbase after the opening of the corresponding program. Therefore, if there is a desire to find the corresponding programs on the exchange website, it is better to focus on their names.

As explained on Whitebit, the exchange uses the placed tokens to lend to margin trading by other clients. “The platform will lend your funds to traders who can trade with x5 leverage. Thus, the exchange acts as a guarantor of the fulfillment of all conditions and the fairness of the transaction, ”the exchange explains.

That is, a trader can use both his own and borrowed crypto assets on the exchange, for example, to exchange for others and make money on fluctuations in cryptocurrency pairs.

If the operation is successful, this increases his profit, but if it is unsuccessful, losses grow. The exchange that gives the loan earns in any case, because the possible losses of credit assets are covered by the trader.

As explained to the Ministry of Finance on Huobi, about 30% of the exchange’s clients use the deposit service every day. According to the company, they launched this service 8 years ago and since then there have been no problems with paying deposits.

What are the deposits

Deposits on crypto-exchanges are divided into urgent (in this case, they can be withdrawn only at the end of a certain period) and on demand (funds can be withdrawn at any time). There are options for withdrawing funds from a term deposit, but with a loss of interest.

It is also worth considering that the rate on demand deposits is usually floating, and therefore the owners of such deposits should check from time to time whether it has not decreased.

What crypto exchanges offer

The Ministry of Finance has collected information from crypto-exchanges about the possibility of placing a deposit on the following options: placing bitcoin, ethereum and Tether on demand and for a period of 90 days.

We have chosen these particular cryptocurrencies, since the first 2 of them are considered the most popular in the world and they have the largest capitalization. But Tether (ticker USDT) is called the cryptocurrency analogue of the dollar, the price of the token is almost equal to $ 1 and practically does not fluctuate. Accordingly, deposits in Tether are a cryptocurrency analogue of dollar deposits.

According to these parameters, crypto exchanges offer the following conditions for deposits.

Conditions for placing deposits on crypto-exchanges

Bandrust Bitcoin, poste restante Bitcoin, 90 daysher EfieRandmind, poste restante Ethereum, 90 daysher Tether, poste restante Tether, 90 daysher Binance 0.50% 7% 0.24% Absent 1.20% 4.50% Whitebit Absent 6% Absent 6% Absent 6% Huobi 1.32 2.88% 1.02% Absent 4.41% 5.88%

Whitebit does not offer demand deposits at all, but only time deposits. You can break off the deposit and return the funds at any time, though in this case without paying interest.

For the term deposits that we have considered, this exchange offers the best conditions: at 6% you can place all three cryptocurrencies we have chosen. But for a year, Tether can be put at 30% per annum, Bitcoin and Ethereum – at 28%. The same rate is provided for a number of other tokens. The highest rate we found on the Whitebit website is 45% per annum for a 180-day investment in Story cryptocurrency.

Binance ready to open a demand deposit immediately for 122 tokens. But the number of time deposits with a fixed rate is much less – only 10, and at the same time, mainly for little-known currencies. Also, there are no offers on the site to place tokens for a period of more than 90 days. The most generous conditions for a deposit from 7 to 60 days for FUNToken – 45% per annum.

Among the demand deposits that Binance offers, the highest rate is provided for Vite and PancakeSwap (CAKE) tokens – 5% per annum.

Huobi offers an even smaller selection of term deposits. Actually, it is limited to those cryptocurrencies that we have collected in the table. The maximum term for their placement is 90 days. The choice of demand deposits with a floating rate is much wider, there are more than 70 of them. The most generous offer for the Mdex token is 6% per annum.

Risks of placing deposits

In the case of bank deposits, the rights of their owners are protected by the Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund. Clients of bankrupt banks will receive compensation for their deposits within UAH 200 thousand. In the case of crypto exchanges, no one gives such guarantees. If the exchange disappears, or refuses to return funds, it will be impossible to receive them.

In addition, domestic banks are under the supervision of the NBU, the regulator controls their activities, puts forward capital requirements etc. At the same time, crypto exchanges, of course, must comply with the legislation of the countries where they are registered, but how strict supervision over them is is impossible to verify.

Therefore, trusting funds to an exchange, its client can, at best, collect information from open sources about what kind of company it is, what volume of trades, what customer reviews.

The second risk is associated with the possibility of a decrease in cryptocurrency in price. Of course, hryvnia deposits can also depreciate, and interest on dollar deposits in Ukrainian banks lose to the inflation of the American currency, but fiat is still less volatile.

How the Ministry of Finance placed the deposit

As we already said, the editorial office has wallets on two crypto exchanges: Kuna and Binance. Since the first of them does not provide services for opening deposits, we decided to test how the service works for the second. Decided to place ethereum with the ability to pick it up at any time.

From a technical point of view, placing a deposit on an exchange is no more difficult than making a remote deposit in your bank. We went to the Binance Savings page on the company’s website. In the section “Deposits with a floating rate” we found the cryptocurrency we needed and clicked on the “Subscribe” button.

After that, a window appeared in which we had to indicate the amount we want to place. We decided to put our entire supply of Ethereum – 0.0202 coins. After that, all that remained was to agree to the terms and press “Confirm”.

After that, Ethereum disappeared from the list of cryptocurrencies that we keep in our wallet. But it appeared in another section: Earn. Here it is indicated at what interest the deposit is, how much we have already earned on it and whether it is possible to withdraw funds back to the wallet.

As explained in Binance, interest on such a deposit begins to accrue from the next day after the placement.

In order to check whether the interest was really accrued, the editorial office kept the deposit for 5 days. Since the amount of the deposit is small, and the interest is symbolic, we did not receive much: 0.00000065 Ethereum, which is about 6 kopecks. But most importantly, we checked that the interest is really charged. Moreover, they are not capitalized, but appear directly in the wallet.

To withdraw all funds to the wallet, in the Earn section, click the “Close” button. It offers 2 output options: “fast” and “standard”. With “regular” funds in the spot wallets will appear only the next day, but this will help to get interest on the day when the withdrawal is made. This is not important for us, so we choose “fast”.

After that, we immediately went to the wallet section. As it turned out, the tokens withdrawn from the deposit and the interest for the previous days were already there. That is, the enrollment took place instantly.

Thus, from a technical point of view, placing a deposit on a crypto exchange is quite simple. The only question is whether users are ready to trust their funds to the exchange.

The Ministry of Finance does not encourage readers to place deposits in cryptocurrency, but only describes their own experience. Investors make all decisions under their own responsibility. The editors are not responsible for these decisions.