DiCaprio and Lawrence Save the World in Don’t Look Up Comedy Trailer

Don't Look Up

MOSCOW, September 9 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel of the streaming service Netflix has published a trailer for the comedy film “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Graduate student Keith Dibiaski (Lawrence) and her astronomy professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover a comet that is flying towards Earth. But nobody believes them. To save humanity, a duo of scientists embarks on a tour to warn the rest of the disaster. Film director Adam McKay (“Selling”, “Power”) has assembled a truly stellar cast. Together with DiCaprio and Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and many others are involved in the film. Collider notes that although Netflix has acquired exclusive distribution rights to Don’t Look Up, the film will first be released in theaters on December 10 before it goes live on the platform. It will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

