Director’s Cut is drowned in negative reviews. Fans didn’t like the new content

The director’s edition of Death Stranding was released last Friday. Hideo Kojima’s team took care of improvements, new content and a few additional features. Players reacted differently to the premiere.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut gets many “0” ratings. At the time of publication, 124 out of 290 marks are negative. The average score is 5.6.

Many users complain about the lack of new content that will significantly change the experience of the game, and many simplifications, in particular the use of a jetpack. Moreover, there are also harsh words about “still boring walking simulator”. In the comments that have appeared, there is criticism of Sony’s approach, which, before the premiere, allowed only Death Stranding: Director’s Cut to be bought and until the last did not name the price of the update.

“The new version is still a boring walking simulator with little or no fun gameplay.”

“I brought the game back. The added content does not solve any of the main problems of the game. Kojima has really lost his mind and perhaps his mind, just leave this nasty thing called Death Stranding and move on. “

“I prefer the original game. The new device really messed up the game. There are no more problems. You can just use the jetpack and slide off the cliff. “