Dying Light 2 authors released an interview with parkour founder David Belle

Creators Dying Light 2: Stay Human published an interview with a French stuntman and actor David Bellem – performer of the role of Haykon.

Belle is the founder and leader of the global parkour movement, so he, like no other, fits perfectly into the Dying Light universe. His character Haikon is Aiden’s mentor, teaching the hero the rules of survival in the cruel City.

Belle admitted that participation in the project was the embodiment of his dream. The actor is very fond of video games and speaks well about the first part. Dying light – by the way, she became the first game that he played from start to finish.

In the video, you can see the process of motion capture, in which Belle demonstrates various tricks – some of them are his “calling card”.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is gearing up for release on February 4, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. In addition, the game will be available in the cloud on Switch.

While waiting for the game, fans took part in an interactive story, which was carried out on VKontakte and on Facebook. Also, another episode of the show will be released very soon. Dying 2 knowdedicated to the open world. And the previous issue was about weapons.