Dying Light 2 will again expand the boundaries of the player’s freedom of movement

Parkour system in first person zombie action Dying light made the players pay attention to him. Dying light 2 aims to do it again, expanding and improving the fluid and physical movement system of the original game.

Lead Gameplay Designer Techland Bartosz “Glova” Pendant in a new interview revealed that some of the most significant additions to the original game are actually not that difficult to implement. Getting movement – like running on a wall – to work with the rest of the movement system is a real challenge.

“The wall-running system itself is not that complicated,” he explains. “You make a surface to run on, make the player stick to it, and make good animations. The problem is that the surface can be a wall with climbing steps. Therefore, we must avoid these ledges because avoiding running on uneven surfaces will actually severely restrict movement. “

Pendant says that the interaction of each new movement in Dying Light 2 with other possible movements, such as rope swing or sliding, was where the team faced the most difficult problems during development. The main idea was to fix the areas they wanted to improve in the original by adding more movement options that feel completely natural.

“We wanted our players to really feel the difference between the first and second games. This is why the City is so different, ”Coulomb tells us. “We had to analyze and build the City in collaboration with the player and the AI ​​movement so that the environment would support them. This complexity forced us to seek solutions and balance in the construction of the City and the preparation of the transportation system ”.

Pendant says that the streets of the City were initially too wide, which prevented players from jumping from one building to another. This prompted the addition of new environmental elements such as street lights that can be used as a kind of bridge to traverse large spaces. But Coulomb says that it also gave the team the opportunity to come up with ways to increase the player’s jump distance using equipped tools and unlockable skills.

“The whole parkour system, which we call the natural locomotion system, is built of small and large subsystems that must interact and switch between themselves,” he explains. “It’s really hard.”

Pendant hopes Dying Light 2 will once again push the boundaries of what is expected of gaming in terms of player freedom.

“In hindsight, the first game pushed the industry to add freedom of movement to their games — something that was less common than it is now,” he says. “Dying Light gives players extraordinary freedom in parkour. So we really pushed our creativity to the limit to be able to extend the system from Dying Light 1 and set a new standard for how natural movement should look like in games over the next few years. ”

Techland previously announced that it will be hosting another “Dying 2 Know” live stream on September 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET, featuring an open-world and soundtrack theme.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on February 4, 2022 | S.