Dynamo and the fight for the championship in the RPL, as the team performed in 2008: Kobelev, Danny, Stepashin, Kerzhakov

In the RPL, an unexpected contender for the championship. Dynamo had previously stated their ambitions, but the team always lacked something – moreover, more often than not, it remained even without European cups. Now the blue and white occupy a clear second place in the table and are inferior only to Zenit. It’s time to remember the last time Dynamo fought for the title.





Such “Dynamo” will compete for gold! Blue and white are already second in the table

Over the past 15 years, Dynamo have had several outstanding teams. Many are still nostalgic for the vibrant gang Sergei Silkin season 2011/2012. Then “Dynamo” was in the top three for a long time, but at the decisive stage it dropped out and finished in fourth place, releasing the champion “Zenith” by 16 points.

There was also Dynamo Stanislav Cherchesova. 2014/2015 season, big money, powerful line-up with Valbuena, Denisov, Zhirkov and Kokorin. Then “Dynamo” was also in the top three, but in the last third of the championship it grew into the fourth line and never left it. By the way, the title then went to Zenit again.

But we will remember another Dynamo. Which was even earlier – in 2008. Probably the best year of Russian football this century. Caution, nostalgia.

Photo: Elizaveta Kirsanova, “Championship”

In the previous season, Dynamo took the sixth place in the RPL, and prior to the new campaign they gained a point. The main transfer was the return to Russia Alexandra Kerzhakova, who did not have a career at Sevilla. And he trained the blue and white Andrey Kobelev – a former footballer of the team, who served as head coach for a year and a half. Then, during the season, it seemed that Dynamo found its way Josep Guardiolu – even before the real Guardiola was revealed. Fate decreed otherwise.





How has the cost of RPL club rosters changed over the past 10 years

The season began for Dynamo in a crumpled way. In the first round, the blue and white rolled into a goalless draw with Tom. The match was in jeopardy due to the terrible March frost in Tomsk, and Kobelev after the game complained about the terrible state of the field. But then things went uphill. Dynamo had a streak of four victories in a row, and its decoration was the legendary match with Spartak – a double Danny, deletion Roman Pavlyuchenko before the break, seven goals and a final score of 4: 3. Blue and white were in second place in the table.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dynamo Sergey Stepashin after the match he sprinkled Kobelev with compliments: “I have known Andrei Nikolaevich for a long time and I am sure that he is the future of the Russian coaching school. Kobelev may well grow into the head coach of the Russian national team. “

Photo: Elizaveta Kirsanova, “Championship”

The praise did not go well, and Dynamo suffered a recession. Five matches without victories, a loss to a direct competitor (and future champion) Rubin and, even less explicable, to Shinnik and Saturn. After the failure in Ramenskoye, Kobelev performed in an uncharacteristic harsh style: “Many of our players need to reach a higher level, otherwise we will continue to trudge in the middle of the table. Either way – or the team needs reinforcement. But since the transfer window is still quite far away, we play as we play. “

The shake bore fruit. Before the break at Euro, Dynamo defeated Terek, and after that they drove through their competitors. First there was a dry victory over CSKA (2: 0), then – a merry one over Lokomotiv (4: 2). The blue and white quickly took off to third place and reduced the gap from Rubin to three points. By the way, on the second line was the sensational “Amkar”.

Dynamo did not depart from their style, therefore, after victories over strong opponents, a loss to the weak should have followed. And so it happened – a week after the match with Lokomotiv, the blue and white unsuccessfully flew to Vladivostok to Luch. But then Dynamo staged an unbeaten run that lasted a month and a half. The victory over Zenit with the decisive goal of Kirill Kombarov in the last minutes was especially pleasant. In case you forgot, the blue-white-blue had won the UEFA Cup shortly before.

It was the equator of the season, and Dynamo clung to Rubin, not allowing Kazan to break away by more than two points. The tight pursuit lasted four rounds, but the blue and white, unlike the experienced competitor, could not stand this pace. Draws with Spartak and Moscow were followed by a face-to-face meeting with Rubin – and an offensive defeat. Dynamo conceded in the second minute and did not answer for the remaining time.

Photo: Elizaveta Kirsanova, “Championship”

In many ways, Danny’s departure was the turning point. Two days after the match with Spartak, where the midfielder spent all 90 minutes on the field, there was a transfer to Zenit for a record € 30 million for moving inside the RPL. Dynamo lost a key player, and the Portuguese made his nuclear debut for a new club. scoring a cool goal for Manchester United and bringing St. Petersburg the UEFA Super Cup.

Until the end of the season there were nine more matches (almost a third), but Dynamo have already found their place. The blue and white settled on the third line and went to the Champions League qualification. An excellent result, given the previous failures, but there was still reason for sadness – only two points remained until the second place, which would guarantee participation in the group stage. And it was taken by CSKA, which took revenge from Dynamo four rounds before the end of the season. It is especially symbolic that that defeat was the only one for the blue and white in the final segment.

In the last round the circle was closed – Dynamo defeated Tom, which they suffered at the start of the season. At the same time, the blue and white said goodbye to their native stadium. Dynamo left for Khimki, and the endless saga with the construction of a new arena lasted until 2019. Bronze 2008 is still the best result of blue and white in this century. It might be time to repeat. Or even surpass?