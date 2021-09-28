Dynamo is the leader of the RPL in terms of participation of players under 21 in the matches of the current season

Dynamo Moscow provides the most time on the field in RPL matches this season to players under the age of 21. The corresponding rating of Russian clubs was compiled by the football observatory of the International Center for Sports Research (CIES).

Footballers under the age of 21 played for Dynamo 15.8% of the minutes of the team’s total time on the field. The smallest indicator for this parameter was in “Akhmat” – only 0.3% of the total number of minutes on the field were spent by the U21 players.

Rating of RPL clubs according to the degree of participation of players under 21 in the matches of the current season:

Dynamo – 15.8% Arsenal Tula – 14.8%; Khimki – 9.9%; CSKA – 7.7%; Rostov – 7.6%; Sochi – 7.3%; Lokomotiv – 6.6%; Rubin – 6.3%; Krasnodar – 6.1%; Ural – 5.8%; Nizhny Novgorod – 3.2%; Zenit – 1.5%; Spartak – 1.1%; Wings of the Soviets – 1.0%; Ufa – 0.6%; Akhmat – 0.3%.

It is noteworthy that Bayer Leverkusen is the leader among the clubs from the top 5 European leagues, in which players under 21 spent 23.5% of the total number of minutes. The second place was taken by Barcelona – 22.7%.