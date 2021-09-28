Dynamo Moscow beat Spartak in the Kontinental Hockey League match – 09/28/2021

Vadim Shipachev (33rd minute), Andrey Pedan (36), Dmitry Rashevsky (40), Vladislav Efremov (46), Stanislav Galiev (51) and Dmitry Rashevsky (57) scored with abandoned goals for the winners. The losers were scored by Jake Virtanen (35), Dmitry Vishnevsky (38) and Ivan Drozdov (50).

In addition to a goal, Dynamo captain Shipachev scored four assists. He has scored points in each of 10 games held since the start of the regular season and is the tournament’s top scorer (9 goals + 15 assists).

Virtanen played his second match for Spartak and scored the first goal in the KHL. The Canadian striker was selected sixth in the 2014 Draft by the National Hockey League (NHL) Vancouver. In the NHL regular championships, he played 317 matches for the team, in which he scored 100 points (55 goals + 45 assists). Virtanen is the winner of the youth world championship, as well as the bronze medalist of the junior world championship as part of the Canadian national team.