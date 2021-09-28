Anastasia Lyakh. August 18, 2021

Emma Stone, who played the lead role in Cruella, will receive an eight-figure compensation amount from the Disney studio, that is, at least ten million dollars, according to an employee of The Hollywood Reporter on social networks.

Recall that the first to declare her rights was Scarlett Johansson, who filed a lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract. According to the contract for the participation of the actress in the film “Black Widow”, Johansson, in addition to a fixed fee, was to receive a percentage of the income from the box office. However, the fact that the studio released the tape in parallel in cinemas and on streaming deprived the actress of the opportunity to claim full profit.

Since after “Black Widow” Johansson’s participation in Marvel projects is not provided, Disney decided not to satisfy the actress’s claims and even blacklisted her.

However, a different situation developed around the claim on the part of Emma Stone. The company is interested in the fact that Stone appeared in the sequel to “Cruella” and therefore decided to pay the actress compensation. Their size will be eight figures, but how much is not disclosed exactly. Plus, according to the new contract, Stone will receive a similar fee for the sequel, even if the project is any reason will not take place.

It was also rumored that Emily Blunt, who starred in the adventure Disney movie “Jungle Cruise” and was also unhappy with the parallel release in film and online, wants to go to court. However, so far there has been no lawsuit from Blunt, and “Jungle Cruise” after the premiere got an announcement about the development of a sequel.