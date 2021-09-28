Estimates for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix: Norris’ failure, Hamilton’s hundredth victory, Alonso’s success

We assign subjective assessments to the pilots for the Russian Grand Prix and explain the difference between noble risk Vettel and misplaced self-confidence Norris…

Fernando Alonso – 9

The Spaniard was probably the protagonist of the race. The ex-champion made the right decisions and, during the race, managed to pass the title contenders once: Hamilton at the start and Verstappen later in the race. In theory, Alonso could have climbed the podium if he had entered the second pit stop around earlier, but sixth place is also very good for the Alpins. The last four races (we don’t count Belgium) Fernando finished in the top 8 – excellent for a pilot who hasn’t competed in F1 for two years!

Carlos Sainz – 8.5

Sainz was one of those rare pilots who got into the rain in the end: the Spaniard went to the pits a bit early and in the fortieth lap was inferior in pace not only to Perez, but also to Alonso. However, a well-timed pit stop completely turned the game around for Sainz and gave him back the podium. True, in the first segment, Carlos used up the rubber too quickly and lost to Norris on the track.





George Russell – 8

The Englishman became one of the heroes of the qualification due to the fact that he worked better with the rubber. At the start, he almost finished second, and then fought with Lance Stroll, but after a late pit stop he ended up outside the top 10. Rain and a quick transition to “intermediate” tires still allowed to get ahead of “Aston Martin” – for the fourth time in the last five races (including Belgium) Russell is gaining points!

Max Verstappen – 7.5

Even before qualifying, Verstappen knew that he would have to start last and break through. And Max seemed to be doing brilliantly: by the 13th lap he was in the top 10! However, in the second segment, having missed Alonso, Max got stuck behind the Spaniard and would hardly have been able to break into the top 5 if not for the rain.

Verstappen on the podium of the Russian Grand Prix-2021 Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Daniel Riccardo – 7.5

The Australian was not as impressive in qualifying as Norris, but had a strong and confident race and peaked in fourth place. As Dan said after the finish, it was he who insisted on switching to intermediate tires, which in the end ensured the result.

Kimi Raikkonen – 7.5

Another veteran, brilliantly navigated in a difficult situation on the track. Kimi missed two previous races, but returned in great shape and by the end of the first lap made his way to the top 10. Closer to the finish line, the Finn was knocked out, but in the end, a timely pit stop brought the rider to eighth place – the best result of Alfa Romeo of the season.

Hamilton on the podium of the Russian Grand Prix-2021 Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton – 7

The weekend at Sochi Autodrom turned out to be one of the weakest of the season for Hamilton, and the victory actually floated into his hands. In qualifying, Lewis hit the wall twice – and once in the pit lane! At the start I lost three positions and to the finish of the first round I was only seventh. Subsequently, the team managed to recoup, but at Sochi Autodrom the seven-time champion was expected to perform better.

Pierre Gasly – 7

The case when the whole weekend the rider was spoiled by the team. At first, Alfa Tauri ignored Gasli’s request to change tires in qualifying, and when the others added on fresh tires, Pierre remained in the second segment. Then a late pit stop threw Gasley for Bottas, whom the Frenchman had been ahead of the entire race, and at the finish line the team decided that the rain would not intensify, and refused the rider, who asked to change the tires. The Frenchman still drove into the pits, but it was too late.





Sergio Perez – 6.5

Cheko had a rather weak qualification, but in the race he rolled back, because the team decided to take a risk and not go to the “intermediate” ones. The risk was not justified, and Perez finished ninth. But it is worth noting that if not for his long pit stop, on lap 37, Perez would have been third and would have fought for the podium.

Valtteri Bottas – 6

Due to the engine change, Bottas had to start from the end of the peloton, and although the final fifth place can be considered a success, Valtteri rode out of glasses before the rain began. Bottas barely overtook his rivals, and the Finn also missed Verstappen without a fight.

Lando Norris – 5.5

Until the last laps, Lando was the main hero of the weekend and went to his first victory – even Hamilton was desperate to pass Norris on the track! But one moment of self-confidence spoiled the entire weekend: the sure podium (if not the victory) was missed solely due to the fact that on the initiative of Norris, car No. 4 did not change the tires.





Charles Leclair – 5.5

Leclair also hoped that there would be no more rain, and in the end he lost everything that was won back in the course of a magnificent break from 19th place to eighth. Charles went to the planned pit stop one of the last and in the end, Vettel, Raikkonen, Okon, Russell and Stroll passed on fresh tires, but in the end everything was in vain.

Sebastian Vettel – 5

Like Norris and Leclair, Vettel did not want to go to the pits behind the intermediate ones, but the difference is that Seb was driving outside the top 10 – the German had nothing to lose. Prior to that, he missed Raikkonen on the first lap, behind which he rode the whole race, and just before the rain he lost to Charles Leclair, rolling back to 13th place, and in addition received a blow from his partner. The risk was never justified – Vettel had no chances of glasses at such a rate in principle.

Sebastian Vettel Photo: Xavier Bonilla / Getty Images

Esteban Ocon – 5

Another pilot who until recently did not go to the pits for “intermediate” tires. Okon finished a minute behind Russell, although he walked next to him for the entire second half of the distance. But in this case, such a step can be explained: due to an early pit stop, the Frenchman dropped out of the top 10 and had to think of something.

Mick Schumacher – 4.5

Schumacher once again surpassed his partner in qualifying, but he could not shine in the race and failed the first lap, rolling back from 14th to 18th, missing Mazepin. Due to the tactics of a later pit stop, the German was ahead of Nikita, but only one lap – the hydraulics failed, Miku had to get off.





Antonio Giovinazzi – 4

The weekend of the Italian began with a bump into the wall in Friday’s training session – perhaps because of this, on a damp track in qualifying, Giovinazzi lost to his partner as much as one and a half seconds. In the race, Antonio also did not shine and never rose above the 14th position.

Nikita Mazepin – 4

In the home qualification Mazepin lost about four seconds to Schumacher (largely due to the fact that he later received a fresh set and did not have time to warm it up), but he had a brilliant start in the race and was in 13th position for some time! True, “Haas” was unable to keep this position, and in one of the episodes of the fight against Tsunoda, the judges saw a violation of the rules by Mazepin and warned him with a black and white flag. The bottom line is a disappointing last place.

Mazepin before the start of the Russian Grand Prix-2021 Photo: Yuri Kochetkov / Getty Images

Lance Stroll – 3

Stroll, due to an early pit stop, tried to get ahead of Russell, but in the end he himself rolled back to the end of the top ten, and in the rain ending he provoked two collisions: first he almost knocked down his own partner, and later bumped into Gasley – for which he received a 10-second penalty. Extremely awkward race.

Yuki Tsunoda – 3

Almost at every turn of the first circle, Yuki lost his position – the debutant was overtaken both along the outer trajectory and along the inner (in the second turn, on both sides). By the end of the first round, Tsunoda missed literally everyone and did not rise above the 17th position.





Nicholas Latifi – 3

This weekend, Latifi’s car allowed him to qualify in the top three and fight for points, while the Canadian was traditionally found at the end of the peloton – between the Haas and Tsunoda. Nicholas’s race in the wall ended – with the beginning of the rain, he was turned around and thrown into the bump stop.