Ethereum developer confessed to helping DPRK with cryptocurrencies

Despite the ban, Virgil Griffith spoke at a conference in front of Korean government officials. Now he faces 20 years in prison.

One of the developers of the Ethereum blockchain, Virgil Griffith, has pleaded guilty to advising North Korea on cryptocurrency restrictions. This message was published on the website of the US Department of Justice.

The 38-year-old programmer confessed to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which prohibits US citizens from selling goods and providing services to the DPRK. According to the statement, in 2019 he traveled to Pyongyang and gave a presentation at a blockchain conference, during which he taught listeners to circumvent US sanctions and launder money using cryptocurrencies. In particular, he tried to facilitate transactions between North and South Korea using smart contracts.

Law enforcement officials noted that Virgil Griffith requested permission from the US State Department to participate in the conference, but it was rejected. Despite this, the developer went to North Korea in transit through China, and therefore tried to hide the evidence of his trip. At the same time, the man knew that among his listeners were representatives of the DPRK government.

In 2019, the FBI arrested an American in Los Angeles, and on September 27, 2021, he confessed on the eve of a federal trial in New York. The verdict is planned to be passed in January next year, the developer faces imprisonment for a period of 20 years. As attorney Brian Klein pointed out to the WSJ, the defendant regrets his actions.

“Virgil Griffith provided technical information to North Korea, knowing that this information could be used to help North Korea in money laundering and sanction evasion. In his actions, Griffith has jeopardized the sanctions imposed by Congress and the President to put maximum pressure on the dangerous North regime. Korea, “- said the prosecutor Jeffrey Berman during the arrest.

Virgil Griffith became a researcher and developer of the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization responsible for the creation of the popular Ether cryptocurrency. The programmer has also been involved in various technology and commercial projects, according to his LinkedIn profile, one of which was the creation of a “search engine on the dark net.”

