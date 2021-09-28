Ethereum developer jailed for 20 years





Virgil Griffith, a former employee of the Ethereum Foundation, illegally traveled to North Korea to talk about how to bypass sanctions and launder money using cryptocurrencies. Now he faces 20 years in prison.

The cryptocurrency developer Ether (Ether) has pleaded guilty to planning to help North Korea launder stolen cryptocurrency assets. The accused himself was detained by the FBI in 2019 after a visit to the DPRK.

Defendant Virgil Griffith (Virgil Griffith) has worked for some on special projects at the Ethereum Foundation, an organization dedicated to the development of the ether cryptocurrency. He also collaborated with several other technology companies and academics and was involved in the creation of some kind of search engine for the dark web.

In April 2019, he came to the DPRK for the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference. At the event, he gave a presentation on how North Korea, using cryptocurrencies and blockchain, can gain independence from the global banking system, launder money and circumvent US sanctions. At least that’s how the accusations against him are formulated. The court documents also indicated that Griffith planned to organize regular cryptocurrency transactions between North and South Korea – precisely in order to circumvent the sanctions.

Virgil Griffith, cryptocurrency developer Ether and friend of the Korean people

Earlier, Griffith tried to get official permission from the US State Department to visit the DPRK, but was flatly refused. Nevertheless, his decision to get to North Korea turned out to be quite firm, and he went there in a roundabout way – through China.

Griffith tried to hide the fact of visiting an unfriendly US country, but he was figured out; in the same 2019 he was arrested by the FBI.

Threat to national security

“[В ходе своей деятельности] Griffith has jeopardized the national security of the United States by sabotaging sanctions imposed by Congress and the President to exert maximum pressure on the threat posed by the treacherous North Korean regime, ”the attorney said in a statement. Audrey Strauss (Audrey Strauss) on the occasion of Griffith’s plea.

Now the defendant faces 20 years in prison.

“Security experts around the world are tracking at least two APT groups acting in the interests of the North Korean intelligence services – APT37 (Inky Squid, Scarcruft, Group123) and APT38 (Lazarus). These hacker groups are active in dozens of countries around the world, and Lazarus, in particular, specializes in large-scale theft of financial assets, both in traditional and cryptocurrencies, says Dmitry Kiryukhin, an information security expert at SEC Consult Services. “So the reaction to attempts to help the DPRK authorities bypass the sanctions is quite expectedly harsh, although in this case 20 years of imprisonment looks like excessive cruelty.”

Critics have been saying for a long time that the American sanctions against North Korea, imposed for refusing to stop developing nuclear weapons, do not achieve their goals and the only thing they contribute to is the development of humanitarian crises. Nevertheless, official Washington is not going to change anything.

Virgil Griffith will be sentenced on January 18, 2022.