Ethereum may grow to $ 3.17 thousand this week

MOSCOW, 28 SEP – PRIME. Cryptocurrency Ethereum, while maintaining a positive news background, may reach $ 3,170 this week, J2TX CEO Artem Moiseev told RIA Novosti.

“The price of Ethereum is above the moving averages for 100 and 200 days (technical indicators – ed.), And in the event of a favorable news background, it can return to local highs around $ 3,170,” Moiseev said.

By 15.55 Moscow time, Ethereum on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance was down 5.8% and was trading near the $ 2,900 mark. Bitcoin on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance was down 4.2% and was trading near $ 41,820. The dynamics are given per day.

He notes that in a week the cryptocurrency market received an inflow of $ 95 million: Bitcoin – 50 million, and Ethereum – 29 million. Moiseev believes the ongoing influx suggests that China’s recent digital asset bans were seen by investors as buying opportunities.

“Last week there was an expiration of futures for cryptocurrencies, and therefore their increased volatility was observed. the decline in quotations last week could be due to the manipulation of option sellers, who did everything to avoid supplying coins at unfavorable prices, “the expert concludes.

