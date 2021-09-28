Ethereum’s second largest mining pool forced to close under pressure from Chinese authorities

Sparkpool, the world’s second largest Ethereum mining pool, is shutting down due to yet another round of crackdowns from the Chinese government.

Mining pool Sparkpool has officially announced it will cease operations. At the moment, the connection of new miners has been stopped. And by September 30, all work in China and beyond will be stopped:

“A complete shutdown of all services and operations for existing users, both domestically and internationally, is scheduled for September 30, 2021.”

Only such tough measures will help “to comply with the regulatory requirements as much as possible,” explains Sparkpool. Until recently, the mining pool controlled over 22% of Ethereum’s hash rate, second only to Ethermine, but in recent days Sparkpool’s hash rate has been declining markedly.

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China released a document according to which all transactions using bitcoin and other digital assets, including stablecoins, are classified as illegal financial activity.

Major cryptocurrency exchanges have responded vividly to the latest repressive measures. Huobi suspended registration of users from China on Saturday. The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance followed the example of its colleagues from Huobi and also banned users from China from registering and trading on the platform – the marketplace does not conduct operations with cryptocurrencies in China and blocks local IP addresses.

Journalist Colin Wu explained the rush. According to him, major exchanges have surrendered under pressure from Chinese regulators. Because this time it turned out to be much stronger than before.

Subscribe to BitNovosti on Telegram.

Share your opinion on this news in the comments below.

A source

Share link:

Related