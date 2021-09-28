Express of the day is 28 September. Predictions and bets on football / Odds of the day: 10.18 / LiveSport.Ru

In the new express train, we will look at the upcoming matches of the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. What to bet on today at the bookmaker’s office?

Milan – Atlético

Football. Champions League. Group stage

A match in which you shouldn’t be afraid to bet on Milan at all. Looking at Atlético, it is very difficult to understand what this team is trying to play. This kind of football only brings disappointment to the fans.

Over the weekend, Atlético managed to lose to Alaves (0: 1), an underdog in the Spanish La Liga. Diego Simeone seems to have forgotten that his team has great players who want to not only defend, but also attack. But the Argentine on even the slightest freedom – only selection, only pressure.





In general, very vigorous AC Milan may well clap Atlético at home. Two weeks ago, the Rossoneri played a great match against Liverpool. Despite the defeat, Stefano Pioli’s team still made us happy.

Our choice is Milan’s victory over the very boring and primitive Atlético. If Alaves could, then why can’t Milan?

Bid: Milan win for 3.10…

Shakhtar – Inter

Football. Champions League. Group stage

Shakhtar sensationally lost to Sheriff in the first round (0: 2). The opponent’s coach beautifully outwitted his Italian colleague from the Donetsk club. Roberto De Zerbi seriously miscalculated, underestimating Sheriff’s ability to play on counterattacks.

After that, Shakhtar had a good match against Dynamo Kiev for the Ukrainian Super Cup. The Pitmen won 3-0, but these are internal squabbles that are hardly worth paying attention to in the context of the Champions League.

Inter started the season very powerfully. And this despite the fact that in the group stage of the Champions League “Nerazzurri” started with a loss to Real Madrid (0: 1). A very unfair result. In terms of both the game and the number of chances, Inter deserved more.

It will be very difficult for Shakhtar’s defense in the upcoming match. After the change of the head coach, “Inter” has become noticeably more varied in attacking. Guests will surely score their two or three goals.

Bid: Inter’s total is over 2.0 per 2.08…

Real Madrid – Sheriff

Football. Champions League. Group stage

This match seemed to be specially thought up for Karim Benzema, who right now can be safely called the best player in the world.

Despite the fact that the Frenchman was unable to score on the weekend at home against Villarreal (0-0), his performance is impressive. In the current championship in Spain, Karim has eight goals and seven assists.

There are no easy opponents left in football for a long time, but it seems that “Sheriff” has to prepare for the most unpleasant scenario.

Most likely, Real will win with a difference of three or four goals. Now it is quite real, under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the team again demonstrates bright football.

Bid: Real Madrid’s total over 2.5 per 1.58…

The overall odds are 10.18.