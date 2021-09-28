Face ID stops working on iPhone 13 if you replace the display in an unofficial service

If you have broken the display on your brand new iPhone 13, then only authorized service centers should be contacted for replacement or repairs. Bloggers tried to replace the display, and it turned out that in this case, Apple is blocking the work of Face ID.

Previously, Face ID stopped working only if you used either a board or the sensors themselves from different devices. In the new generation, this is not enough.

A notification will appear in the settings that you are using a non-original display (even if it was installed from a similar iPhone 13) and Face ID is deactivated.

The display itself, microphone, proximity and ambient light sensor work without problems, but you can forget about authorization by face scan.

Apple said that indeed display replacement can only be carried out at authorized service centers. After replacing the display, you need to “flash” the smartphone, and only Apple and official partners have access to the program.

Considering that this year Apple has expanded its program of cooperation with independent service centers and agreed to supply official components there, but only if a certified employee works in them, Face ID blocking on the new iPhone 13 looks logical. So Apple is pushing to apply only to those services where spare parts are in complete order.