Far Cry 6: release and release date, shooter, action, system requirements, trailer, gameplay, open world

Already on October 7 will be released Far cry 6 – the continuation of the famous first-person shooter in the open world will tell you about the next revolution, while the series itself continues only evolve without major changes in the already established formula.

However, the brand is not just gaining popularity just like that – Far cry 5 several years ago it showed the best sales for the franchise, after which Ubisoft began to invest even more in a unique series. Yes, although the formula does not change, there is simply no other such project now.

What is the sixth part about?

The main character Dani (maybe a boy or a girl) is inevitably drawn into a guerrilla war with the dictator Anton Castillo performed by the inimitable Giancarlo Esposito – you’ve seen him on TV shows like Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian and Boys.

The ruler of the local analogue of Cuba – Yara Islands – not so simple. He found a cure for cancer and wants to use it to enter the world arena, so that representatives of the superpowers communicate with him on an equal footing, and not look downward.

However, he achieves his goal through intimidation and slavery. At the beginning of the game, Castillo’s soldiers begin killing civilians left and right, thus trying to rein in the rest. The main character ultimately decides to confront the tyrant and begins her vendetta together with local like-minded people. Everything is as usual here, in general.

Story Trailer

How will the sixth part be different?

Globally, it seems to be nothing. But there are still interesting innovations:

The protagonist’s cutscenes now show from the side , and during gameplay, he often expresses his thoughts – a fifth was criticized for the silent dummy hero. This time we have a full-fledged character with its own character and morality;

, and during gameplay, he often expresses his thoughts – a fifth was criticized for the silent dummy hero. This time we have a full-fledged character with its own character and morality; History is promised political – Over the past few years, Ubisoft has denied that there can be at least some kind of politics in its games, and the plots turned out to be very insipid, especially when the team took an interesting topic and simply could not reveal it due to the position of the publisher. In Far Cry 6, on the contrary, they promise to fully disclose the problematic taken;

Has changed progress system – we tried to remove the routine and make more interesting pumping. For example, weapons now have several types of cartridges: penetrating, explosive, and so on. Before each task, the developers recommend going to the workbench and preparing for the mission;

– we tried to remove the routine and make more interesting pumping. For example, weapons now have several types of cartridges: penetrating, explosive, and so on. Before each task, the developers recommend going to the workbench and preparing for the mission; When exploring enemy outposts, they now show the weaknesses of opponents in order to better prepare for an attack on the territory;

Appeared ulta… It is not joke. On his back, Dani wears a backpack, which, for example, can be used as a rocket launcher for area damage or as a jetpack with the ability to surround space with fire;

The same backpacks

Now there are 4 slots about weapons – 3 main guns (machine guns, rifle, flamethrower, shotgun) and 1 for a pistol or small submachine gun;

The open world has become even larger – but here is not only a picturesque archipelago, but also a full-fledged city;

The team neatly abandoned the RPG elements from Far Cry New Dawn – there will be no more level 50 enemies that need to be picked for several hours. All opponents can again be killed with a well-aimed shot in the head.

7-minute video about the main

How is the sixth part similar to the past?

This is still a shooter in the open world, where you have to walk a lot in colorful locations and clear territories from opponents. This can be done both secretly and openly – partners will help with this. Now, however, these are only animals: the alligator Guapo, the disabled dachshund Chorizo ​​and the white panther Champagne.

Once again, you can complete the game with a friend – and once again the general progress system will not, therefore, the passage of the game will be credited only to the host, while the guest will receive only experience for his merits.

In addition, Far Cry 6 is still being built on the engine. Dunia, which debuted back in Far Cry 2. Judging by the impressions of journalists, the sixth part, even with a fairly modern picture, already feels somewhat outdated, especially on the new generation consoles.

Post-release support

Traditionally for Ubisoft, the game will be actively supported after the release – they promise free events with Danny Trejo and Ramboas well as special weekly missions. In addition, paid add-ons will allow you to play for the villains of the previous installments – Vaas (Far Cry 3), Peygan (Far Cry 4) and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5).



Related news Danny Trejo, Rambo and the Weekly Uprising – Far Cry 6 DLC Details

How to download Far Cry 6? Where can I buy?

The shooter is out on all major platforms – PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. On the Nintendo Switch, you can clearly not expect it. Is that in the form of a cloud version, which will not be released in Russia anyway.

The game has several editions available:

standard with the game;

gold with game and season pass;

Ultimate with game, season pass and cosmetic DLC.

The Season Pass includes paid expansion packs featuring the villains of the previous installments and the re-release of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Buy Basic Edition:

Buy Gold Edition:

System requirements

1080p, 30 FPS, no ray tracing:

Ryzen 3 1200 (3.1 GHz) or Intel i5-4460 (3.2 GHz)

AMD RX 460 (6GB) or NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) graphics card;

8 GB of RAM.

1080p, 60 FPS, no ray tracing:

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (3.8 GHz) or Intel i7-7700 (3.6 GHz)

AMD RX VEGA64 (8GB) or NVIDIA GTX 1080 (8GB) graphics card;

16 GB of RAM.

1440r, 60 FPS, no ray tracing:

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (3.8 GHz) or Intel i7-9700 (3.6 GHz)

AMD RX 5700XT (8GB) or NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8GB)

16 GB of RAM.

1440r, 60 FPS, with ray tracing:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz) or Intel i5-10600 (4.1 GHz)

AMD RX 6900XT (16GB) or NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8GB) graphics;

16 GB of RAM.

4K, 30 FPS, ray traced:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.7 GHz) or Intel i7-10700k (3.8 GHz)

AMD RX 6800 (16GB) or NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) graphics

16 GB of RAM.