Fedun suggested the RFU to register payments to the coaches who raised them in the players’ contracts – 1-3% of the annual agreement – Football

The owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun spoke at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the RFU, held in mid-September.

The businessman showed two tables: the first – the cost of national teams, the second – the number of players under 18 and coaches registered by UEFA. Russia ranks 20th in both tables.

Based on these data, Fedun said that Russia cannot be considered a big football country, suggesting that one of the main reasons is precisely the lack of players under 18 years of age and coaches.

Fedun proposed to increase the number of coaches to 5-6 thousand instead of the current 2738, and the number of young people who go in for football professionally to at least 50 thousand (instead of the current 28 thousand).

Fedun proposed not to use additional state money for this and not to impose an additional social burden on business.

To implement this idea, the owner of the Moscow club proposed to fix in the contracts of football players a solidary payment to the coach who raised the player. It should be from 1 to 3 percent of the annual agreement with the club, according to “Sport-Express”.

The Board of Trustees took into account Fedun’s proposals.