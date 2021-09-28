Ferguson spoke about the failed Manchester United transfer that disappointed him the most

Former head coach of Manchester United Alex Ferguson answered the question of whose failed transition to the camp of the Mancunians disappointed him the most.

“When I answer your question, there is only one option in my head that immediately comes to my mind, and that is Paul Gascoigne. He was absolutely fantastic. I think if we got him, he would have a great career, really. I’m not saying that his career didn’t work out, but it would have been definitely better for us.

Our team included players like Brian Robson, Steve Bruce and Bobby Charlton. Sir Bobby would be a fantastic mentor for him because he is an incredible person. Gascoigne promised to join us, and I went on vacation. After a while, they called me and said that he had signed a contract with Tottenham, because they bought his mother’s house for € 94,000, and I could not believe it.

Sneijder? His name came up many times, but we were never interested in Wesley, “- quotes the words of Ferguson Goal.

