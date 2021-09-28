Fetisov called an amazing “trick” with the appointment of Znarka to the Russian national team :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to the two-time Olympic champion, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation “changes its decisions like gloves.” Fetisov believes that “something is wrong” in the leadership of Russian hockey

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



The two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov, in his comments to the Championship, called the “trick” with the appointment of Oleg Znark to the post of head coach of the Russian national hockey team an amazing one.

“I did not understand what kind of trick it was with the appointment of Znark. It is amazing! We change our decisions like gloves. This says a lot about the leadership of Russian hockey: something is wrong there. It is difficult to find an explanation for a normal understanding of how the system works, ”Fetisov said.

“Probably for the first time in history, when in three days the decision on the coach was changed. Hopefully now it’s definitely the last one. The players need to understand who is going to coach them: and the coach needs to prepare, especially since the rest of the teams have long begun to prepare for the Olympics, ”he said.

According to him, the Olympics is a difficult tournament for coaches. “There is no normal time for preparation, the time difference weighs heavily … The coach needed more time to get ready. The same Canadians, Americans and Swedes created headquarters, which attracted the best specialists. We can state that Zhamnov has a temporary deficit, ”added Fetisov.

“Everything is very, very interesting. Alexey Zhamnov knows the NHL, and in the national team in different guises for a long time: there is authority among the players, I don’t know about charisma … Charisma was one of the qualities of a coach who was appointed earlier, ”he said.

Earlier it became known that the expert council of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) recommended the appointment of Alexei Zhamnov to the post of head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team.

At the same time, on September 24, the head of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak said that Oleg Znarok would become the head coach of the Russian national team, and Zhamnov would enter the coaching staff of the team.

The decision to appoint Znarka as the head coach of the national team in a conversation with RBC Sport was supported by members of the expert council Valery Kamensky and Pavel Bure. However, later, the aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Igor Levitin, told the Match TV channel that the decision on the head coach had not yet been made.

After the decision to appoint Zhamnov, Tretyak announced that Znarok would work with the Russian national team as a coach-consultant.

The hockey tournament at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing will be held from 9 to 20 February. The Russian national team will play in Group B, where its rivals will be the national teams of Denmark, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.