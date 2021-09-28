Fetisov: what was the trick with the appointment of Znark to the national team? There is something wrong with the hockey leadership

Two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov shared his opinion about the new mentor of the Russian national team Alexei Zhamnov, as well as an early statement, according to which the national team was to be headed by Oleg Znarok.

“I did not understand what kind of trick it was with the appointment of Znark. It is amazing! We change our decisions like gloves. This says a lot about the leadership of Russian hockey: something is wrong there. For a normal understanding of how the system works, it is difficult to find an explanation. Hope the final solution is okay.

Lyosha always said: “There should be a redhead in the team.” He is a positive, intelligent and knowledgeable guy. I want to wish him good luck! We have been going through life with him for a long time, but I don’t know how much this decision was for him at the last moment … And how much he understands the importance of the decision to lead the national team. Will watch. I sincerely wish you only good luck! ” – said Fetisov in an interview with the correspondent of “Championship” Salavat Murtazin.