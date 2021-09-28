FHR wanted to appoint Znarka, but “strong leaders” suggested Nikitin and Fedorov. Zhamnov – a compromise option (Pavel Lysenkov) – Hockey

Match TV journalist Pavel Lysenkov shared the details of the process of appointing Alexey Zhamnov as the head coach of the Russian national team.

“The federation planned a tandem Oleg Znarok – Alexey Zhamnov, but upon agreement, the figure of Znarok met with resistance, figures of Nikitin and Fedorov appeared, then the federation turned the tandem Zhamnov – Znarok, keeping it and finding a compromise.

Zhamnov and Znarok will be on the bench at the Olympics. And it was planned that Znarok and Zhamnov. We only lost Oleg Valerievich’s press conferences. Zhamnov in this sense is not so clickable, ”Lysenkov wrote in a telegram.

“Difficulties have arisen because besides the FHR there are strong leaders. I will not name their names – they are known to those who follow hockey.

And then a heated argument arose. One opinion is offered by Oleg Znarok. The second opinion is that Igor Nikitin should be put on. The third opinion is that Sergey Fedorov should be the main one.

As a result, in order to find a compromise, they make Alexei Zhamnov the head coach, ”the Match TV telegram channel quotes Lysenkov as saying.

The new coach of the Russian national team – Alexey Zhamnov: almost did not work as chief, but was an assistant in the golden Pyeongchang

A comedy about the national team at the Olympics: now the main one is Zhamnov. It seems like it’s not over yet