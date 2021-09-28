FIFA World Cup 2021: Russia lost to Argentina on penalties, Argentine goalkeeper became the hero of the match

The Russian national mini-football team was one of the favorites of the 2021 World Cup, which is taking place in Lithuania. Still, five years ago, our team lost only in the final of the tournament!

However, the new campaign for the title turned out to be less successful – Russia was left without a title already in the quarterfinals. In both cases, our team lost to the Argentine national team.

The match at the World Cup in Lithuania turned out to be intense and dramatic. Russia was inferior in the long run, bounced back, but did not put the squeeze on the opponent. In the penalty shootout, our guys had to finish everything with one blow, and in the end they made the Argentina national team goalkeeper a hero. Alas, he sent us home.

But you won’t fight!

The Argentines predictably went into pressure from the first minutes, and the first minutes for the Russian national team turned out to be quite nervous – many mistakes and little ball control. In addition, the South American team seems to have deliberately decided to stir up the heat in non-playable episodes. They did it: already in the second minute Chishkala bumped into the Argentinean, who put the ball half a meter from the place of violation of the rules. In the third minute, the blue and white substitutes surrounded Afanasyeva, someone even pushed him in the chest. It was already difficult for the judge, but he coped.

Another hot skirmish occurred a minute later: Borruto somehow hooked Davydova, and he, already wound up, openly pushed the opponent. Fortunately, the judge figured out the situation and naturally awarded both participants in the local battle with mustard plasters. Even the referee from the opposite edge came running to separate the conflicting players. Everything seemed so hot.

The judge did not believe the actor

Oh yes, we have not fights without rules, but mini-football. But in it, Russia certainly did not look better than Argentina. Our players did not hold the ball very well, sometimes they made mistakes even in simple actions. At first, the South Americans did not allow the team at all Skorovich get close to your goal, but after the fifth minute things went well: Romulo, Asadov and Abramov during one protracted attack they had a chance after set pieces, but no one scored.





The most dangerous moment created Asadov and Niyazov… The first rushed along the flank and shot at the second, but inaccurately. It all started with a hard tackle Romulo… The Russian Brazilian played the ball, but the Argentinian fell with such a crash and shout as if he had been shot.

Alas, it was always impossible to play cleanly. By the 10th minute, when the game seemed to have calmed down a bit, the Argentines again began to substitute themselves under the shots and shocks of the Russians. In nine minutes there were four fouls, and in the tenth Artyom Niyazov got the fifth one: out of emotion he hooked the Argentinean on the back of the legs. He almost did a somersault in the air, grabbed his face, showing how terribly painful he was. The referee gave a foul, appointed a free kick, but he did not get involved in acting – he did without a card.

Not dull zeros

The Russian national team needed to change something in order to extinguish these emotions and at least prevent the sixth foul, which would lead to a 10-meter shot into our goal. AND Sergey Skorovich I felt this moment. Once Abramova knocked down at the wrong gate, he asked for a time-out. Firstly, to tell you how to play the free kick, and secondly, to cool the guys’ ardor: “We need to calm down in terms of fouls. Don’t poke your legs, just accompany. They provoke, they constantly fall. “

And the players heard the coach’s advice. Looking ahead, it is worth saying that the Argentines did not wait for our sixth foul. But we waited for the first entry to the site in the tournament Edera Lima – the very man who scored Argentina three in the 2016 World Cup final. Due to injury, he was only released for short periods, but even so Lima created a very dangerous moment for himself: he got the ball in free space, turned around and shot into the nine – the goalkeeper pulled out. As a result, the first half ended with a score of 0: 0. Putilov I had to help my team out several times, but somehow the first half of the quarterfinals turned out to be very emotional and almost equal.

Russia missed

The second half began much more calmly. Emotions seethed not so much, there were no fights, although the Argentines still did not hesitate to substitute for our players in order to earn a foul. And this brought a result: after several attacks of the Russian national team, the Argentine striker willingly stumbled over his exposed leg, and the referee blew the whistle, and with it the most dangerous free kick. Directly in the center, to the gate – eight meters. Cuzzolino struck powerfully and accurately – 1: 0.





Despite the conceded goal, Russia played better. Not a trace of Argentina’s pressure remained, and our guys attacked over and over again. Eder Limamaybe he pulled the blanket over himself a little, but at the gate Sarmiento the situation was heating up. The climax, it seemed, came in the 10th minute, when our team, after a foul on Niyazov got a symmetrical moment – a free kick from eight meters and in the center, but the Russians were too clever – a blow Lima was blocked. And after a couple of minutes, Antoshkin managed to break through from a similar lethal point, but the ball flew into the player standing in the wall.

And the video replay did not save – 1: 1

It was necessary to continue to press, and Russia did it. Argentines for the time being held back the onslaught, but then they still missed. Chishkala from the sideline played on Antoshkina, and he managed to get ahead of the Argentine goalkeeper in the fall and almost put the ball into the net on his foot. The Argentine national team asked the judges to watch the replay of the episode, but our player did not hit the goalkeeper with his foot, the goal was scored according to the rules – 1: 1.

The ending of the main time turned out to be rather calm. Ours failed twice: once saved Putilov, the other – we were forgiven. The rest of the time, the game was in Argentina’s half, but the defenders and Sarmiente no fatal mistakes were made. Unless they had already accumulated five fouls, and they still had to play as much as 10 extra minutes.

Hero from Argentina

Two additional halves included several scoring chances. Asadov still caught the Argentine on the sixth foul and shot from 10 meters, but Sarmiente helped out the team. There was a dangerous free kick at our goal after a foul Niyazov, but the striker loaded it right into the chest Abramov… Very dangerous went to the gates of the Russian national team Borruto – tried to throw our goalkeeper with a “scoop”, but did not hit the goal. Then Robinho with a biting blow I loaded it into the crosspiece. And in the end, the Argentines completely switched to a risky game of five outfield. But the logic was clear: the team controlled the ball and avoided getting another foul and a 10-meter shot.

So the teams made it to the penalty shootout. The denouement was also dramatic. At first Sarmiento pulled out a beat Abramova, and Russia immediately found itself in a catching up position. Zamtaradzedespite its size, none of the first three hits took, but Putilov the fourth and fifth failed to score: Stazzone hit the bar, and Cuzzolino did not outplay the goalkeeper. Chishkala should have scored and brought the team a victory, but again the save was made by the hero Sarmiente… And then he took a hit Romulo… Argentina beats Russia again and leaves it without a title.