Figure skater Stanislav Konstantinov, instagram, interview, dress scandal – September 27, 2021

Stanislav Konstantinov By the time she was 21, she managed to attend the World and European Championships, take away medals from the Universiade and the Grand Prix stages. Despite the difficulties that the skater periodically encounters, Stasya does not give up and continues her career. Last year she changed her native Petersburg to Moscow. After leaving Valentina Chebotareva, the athlete trained first with Alexander Volkov at Angels Plushenko, and now she works with Victoria Butsayeva at Moskvich.

But you can’t just take and leave St. Petersburg. The local federation forced Konstantinova to return almost all the dresses in which the figure skater performed. The fact is that the outfits were sewn in whole or in part at the expense of the budget. Leaving town? Please return what belongs to him – the logic is simple.

But the show “In love with figure skating” Konstantinova performed in the dresses of the Universiade champion Betina Popova. Sport24 correspondent Konstantin Lesik met with the skater at the event and found out the details of the strange situation, and also learned from Stasi about her form and plans for the season.

– Stasya, you wrote on Instagram that the St. Petersburg federation took your dresses.

– Answered to the comment, yes. Because everyone wrote: “Oh, you will have a beautiful dress!” At first I just wanted to say that the outfit will be different. But everyone would start saying one hundred percent: “She probably didn’t fit into it!”, “She sold it!” (laughs). Therefore, she told me. In fact, there is simply such a practice in budget schools: if suits are sewn for you at their expense, then you return them back. As a props.

– And in what dresses did you perform on the show then?

– Betina Popova gave them to me (figure skater, champion of the Universiade in ice dancing – Sport24)… I am very grateful to her for that. This is valuable to me.

– So the situation with the return of dresses is normal?

– I think yes. You’re changing school. But all the same, dresses are a memory, you grow to them as to medals.

– Have they taken the medals yet?

“I don’t have them, ha ha ha.” Joke!

– What emotions did the performance on the show leave?

– It was important for me to feel like I was in public. Prove to myself that I can still ride in front of a large audience, that I have not got bogged down in training. I was invited here a couple of weeks before the event. It was very joyful to read the comments, where people wrote that they were waiting for me and want to look at me.

– How is the preparation for the season going?

– I can say that everything is not easy so far. By the beginning of the season I was not very ready. But I am slowly gaining shape. I think that in about a month you will see me at the competition.

– Will it be the Russian Cup?

– I think yes. It is clear that the main starts this year are the race for the Olympics. I am still going through this period in light mode, on chill, in relaxation. Although this is not really my desire – at first the skates broke, then my feet hurt. It seems that I am already on the verge of being in good shape in order to properly prepare for the competition … But I miss because of my leg, skates or something else. There is also a psychological crisis. There were times when it was very difficult to find motivation to continue working. It’s hard when you did everything you could, but because of some problems, everything rolls back. You need to earn your rating again, etc.

– Do you continue training with Victoria Butsayeva?

– Yes, we have a great team. Sometimes I think that something is going wrong, but then I realize that I am in a good place, where I am finally treated with respect. There is no such thing that “you are nobody” and “there is no way to call you”, “there are no irreplaceable ones”. There is no useless pressure here. There is only support. And thanks to her, you can find motivation in yourself. No stick, no carrot – you just go out to work.

I am comfortable working with Victoria Evgenievna. I have never heard the word “disappointment” in my address.

– So you’ve come across this before?

– Of course, I heard a lot of words addressed to myself. Hard words that do not inspire you at all, and do not inspire. I understand that they told me this not in order to make it worse, but in order to motivate.

But I cannot work on the negative. For a very long time I thought that the result must necessarily come from suffering, from tension, tension. Of course, this is partially true: stress factors move you forward. But I found a way to move forward without getting so stressed.

– And in what condition were you with Alexander Volkov in Angels Plushenko last season?

– I can’t say that it was easier for me there than before. It was very difficult for me last season. I was moving on a wild internal reserve. Deep down, I understood that I would not reach the heights of some championships, so it was not entirely clear to me what I was working for. But all the same, every day I got up and went to plow like a robot. But this cannot work forever. At some point, you just burn out, get tired and don’t understand where to get your strength. It seems that you have everything, but you cannot.

But I am glad that now I am gradually coming out of this state. Thanks to Victoria Evgenievna. There was no pressure from her side like: “Why do you need this? You won’t get yourself together tomorrow. ” Only support that allows me to find myself. Now I skate first of all so that I feel good. So that I was satisfied with myself and knew that I did my best.

To be the first to know about cool content and watch sports in the first person, subscribe to the telegram channel of the author of this interview, Kostya Lesik. There s fun!