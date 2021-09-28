Figure skating at the 2022 Olympics, 2022 Beijing Olympics: schedule, quotas, participants, who are from Russia from the figure skaters, refereeing – September 28, 2021

Olympic Games 2022. Figure Skating. Composition

A little more than four months remain before the start of the Beijing Olympics. In figure skating, 5 sets of awards will be played, 144 athletes will compete for medals. Of these, 18 will represent Russia – for the first time in history, our skaters go to the Games in the maximum possible composition. And, of course, they will take part in the commander, who will become the third in a row for the Russian national team.

Together with Russia, the teams of the USA, Canada, Japan, Italy, China and Germany have not yet missed a single team tournament. For the first time after Sochi, Ukrainians will return to the top 10, and for the Czechs and Georgians, the commander of Beijing will be their debut.

Sport24

Olympic Games 2022. Figure Skating. Judges

The other day, the International Skating Union held a draw for judges. Our referee will not be only in the men’s tournament – it’s funny that in this particular form Russia has practically no chances for gold. Will not judge singles and American, but Nathan Chen hardly worries about this: only he himself can prevent him from winning.

In the singles tournament, Japanese women remained without the support of their compatriot, although legends have long been legendary about the adherence and strictness of Japanese judges. In doubles, the composition of the panel of judges is more or less even, so everything here will depend on the final draw for the programs.

Sport24

Olympic Games 2022. Figure Skating. Schedule

Figure skating will stretch over both Olympic weeks: the team will start on the day of the opening ceremony, and the gala evening will take place shortly before the closing ceremony. Master classes of Tutberidze’s students are scheduled for February 15 and 17, and the girls will go out on the ice at the most convenient time for the Russians.

The last medals will be played by couples – this is the view of the Olympic hosts’ main hopes, in Pyeongchang Wenjing Sui / Cong Han stopped a step away from victory. Whether the Chinese succeed in assembling the Golden Helmet will largely depend on the form of our duets.

Sport24

Rock-n-Sport – Vladimir Afanasyev’s telegram channel. Subscribe!

Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Dzene